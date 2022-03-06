March Lilac intensifies offer of exams for the diagnosis of cervical cancer – Acorda Cidade

Published on 06/03/2022 07:40.

Between the 8th and 11th, women can schedule appointments and exams by phone or email

The month of March began and with it women’s health care. In Feira de Santana, the March Lilac campaign will intensify the offer of exams for the diagnosis of cervical cancer. The initiative is carried out by the Municipality of Feira, through the Hospital Foundation.

Between the 8th and 11th, women can schedule an appointment with a gynecologist and the preventive exam, also known as Pap smear, by calling 3603-7340 or email: [email protected] Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm.

In addition to offering consultations and exams, the campaign will encourage vaccination against the HPV virus, the main cause of this type of cancer – which is the third most frequent carcinoma in the female population.

The opening of the campaign takes place this Tuesday, 8, at 8 am, at the Municipal Cancer Prevention Center Romilda Maltêz (CMPC). The program includes a lecture given by the Extraordinary Secretary of Policies for Women, Gerusa Sampaio, alluding to International Women’s Day and the importance of cancer diagnostic tests.

There will also be consultations, service with a multidisciplinary team, delivery of gifts and chiromassage for women awaiting service.

On the same day, simultaneously, at the Municipal Diagnostic Imaging Center (CMDI), there will be a lecture and distribution of roses and gifts.

According to the director-president of Fundação Hospitalar, Gilberte Lucas, there were 42,114 visits at the CMPC between consultations and exams, such as preventive, biopsies, breast puncture and others offered last year. “With emphasis on the campaign period, where 93% of women sought care,” she noted.

Cervical cancer

Cervical cancer can be caused by infection with some types of Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Genital infection by this virus is very common and does not cause symptoms most of the time. For this reason, it is important to carry out the preventive periodically.

“The exam is indicated for all women after the beginning of their sexual life, as it is able to detect early pre-cancerous changes that, if treated, are cured in almost all cases, not progressing to cancer”, highlighted the coordinating nurse. of the CMPC, Tâmara de Souza.

