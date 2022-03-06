More than 2,000 arrested in anti-war protests

Activist Elena Osipova, a survivor of the Siege of Leningrad, an action carried out by the Nazis during World War II, was detained last Thursday (3) by police in Saint Petersburg.

Elena carried two posters calling for peace in Ukraine and an end to nuclear weapons in the world. The elderly woman was arrested by two riot police in the city center and taken away in the van.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny – who is currently in prison – has called on Russians to take to the streets every day to sue for peace, despite government pressure.

Today, the first arrests took place in the far east of the country and in Siberia, due to the time difference.

According to OVD-Info, more than 200 people were detained in the cities of Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg.

Protests were also called in Moscow, where police were mobilized in the center. The human rights NGO Memorial reported that one of its members, Oleg Orlov, was arrested in the square in front of the Kremlin.

In the north, one of St. Petersburg’s central squares was surrounded by police and protesters were arrested.

Yesterday, thousands of people protested in London, Paris, Rome and Zurich to call for an end to the war in Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reached its 11th day today, with the evacuation of civilians from the city of Mariupol failing for the second day in a row after Ukraine said Russia’s military continued to bomb areas that were supposed to be safe.

The only point for the evacuation of civilians trying to leave the Irpin district, west of Kiev, in the Ukrainian capital, was bombed in the morning. The city of Irpin is under heavy bombardment today as Russian forces approach the capital.

The WHO (World Health Organization) reported that Russia has carried out at least four attacks on hospitals, healthcare workers and patients in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. The attacks left at least six dead and 11 wounded.

* With AFP