More than 400,000 meals will be taken on FAB’s KC-390 plane to Ukraine

Embraer KC-390 – Image: Steve Lynes / CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





The Embraer KC-390 Millenium cargo plane, from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), which should take off next Monday, March 7, for the mission to repatriate Brazilian citizens who are leaving Ukraine, will transport, on the way, humanitarian donation from Brazil with 11.6 tons of food, medicines and water purifiers.

The logistics of delivering the expressive load of food is the result of the joint and selfless effort, in the middle of Carnival, of the Movimento União BR and the companies LATAM Airlines – through their Solidarity Plane Program -, Simple Nutri and Luna Express, and the close coordination with the Federal Government and the United Nations.

At the request of the Brazilian Cooperation Agency, the United Nations purchased 10 tons of dehydrated foods, 100% natural, with a high nutritional content and easy and instant reconstitution.





This essential load was provided by Simple Nutri, a Brazilian dehydrated food company with a global reach in the fight against hunger and malnutrition, which, weeks ago, in Brazil, distributed them to victims of the intense rains in Bahia, in Maranhão, in Minas Gerais. and in Petrópolis (RJ). Now, his risottos and soups will not only satisfy the hunger of Ukrainians, but above all, feed them, physically and psychologically.

For Itamaraty, the union of all was essential to make the operation viable. These foods, as well as other items from Brazil’s humanitarian donation, were gathered “to meet the most pressing needs of the Ukrainian people“, explains a note from the Brazilian Chancellery.

About the Union BR Movement

União BR is a non-partisan national movement that brings together volunteers from all over Brazil and was founded at the beginning of the pandemic in the country, in March 2020. Present in 24 states, it has already benefited more than 15 million people and raised more than R＄ 280 million, used in the donation of personal protective equipment (PPE), in the acquisition and distribution of tons of food, in the creation of beds, equipment and hospital supplies and in the management of courses.

The União BR Movement led donations of plants and mini oxygen plants to the State of Amazonas in the SOS Manaus campaign and helped generate income for the manauaras. In addition, he worked at SOS Bahia, supporting the reconstruction of the state, after the heavy rains in the south of the region, at the end of 2021.

The União BR Movement was the winner of the Social Entrepreneur Award 2020 and the Reader’s Choice Award 2021, and is recognized by the UN as a worldwide case. Its mission is to carry out assistance work in order to promote a legacy in the places where it operates, forming an emergency aid hub.

Information from the Press Office