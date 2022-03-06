No-fly zone would be catastrophic, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said today, the tenth day of the invasion, that Western sanctions against the country are akin to a declaration of war and warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would amount to entering the conflict, with “catastrophic” consequences.

In a scenario of military conflict, a “no-fly zone” would be the blockade for any aircraft to enter the perimeter, in order to prevent enemy incursions through the air and consequent attacks. The measure was requested by Kiev to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), without success.

Meeting with airline employees Aeroflot, the Russian leader said he would see “any move in that direction” as an intervention that “will pose a threat to our military”.

Putin added that the imposition of a no-fly zone would have “colossal and catastrophic consequences not only for Europe but also for the entire world”.

Aeroflot has been hit hard by Western sanctions imposed on Russia since the country’s troops invaded Ukraine on February 24.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said yesterday that the group would not create a no-fly zone over Ukraine or send its troops there, at the risk of involving more countries in the conflict. NATO is a military alliance created to fight the extinct Soviet Union.

“Our task is to keep our nations safe, we are not part of this conflict, we have to ensure that it does not spread beyond Ukraine because that would be even more devastating and dangerous, and would bring more human suffering,” he defended.

Putin’s regime complains about Kiev’s eventual membership of NATO. For the president, NATO is a threat to Russia’s security due to its expansion in the region. So he wants a formal declaration that Ukraine will never join the alliance.

The Russian president reiterated today that the operation was a “difficult decision”, but that his goals in Ukraine are to defend speaking communities. russian through the “demilitarization and denazification” of the country to become neutral. Ukraine and Western countries considered this an unfounded pretext for the invasion.

‘Sanctions are an attempt at war’

Putin also said that Ukraine could lose its statehood if its leaders continued to resist the military invasion. “The current leadership needs to understand that if it continues to do what it is doing, it risks the future of the Ukrainian state,” he added. “If that happens, they will have to be blamed for it.”

He also described Western sanctions imposed on the country since the invasion as “akin to a declaration of war”.

“Many things that are happening are ways of trying to create a larger conflict against Russia, that is, sanctions are indicative of a form of war. And this is a threat not only to us, but to everyone,” he said. Putin.

President denies plan to enact martial law

Putin also said that Russia does not plan to introduce martial law, in response to rumors to that effect. The adoption of martial law is a measure that changes the rules of operation of a country, leaving aside civil laws and putting military laws into effect.

“Martial law is applied (…) in case of aggression, especially in regions where fighting takes place. We don’t have a situation of this type, and I hope it doesn’t happen”, he declared.

Many rumors circulated in Russia about a possible call-up of reservists and the introduction of martial law.

“There are attempts to destabilize society,” Putin commented during the meeting with airline employees.

The Russian president said that military operations in Ukraine are attended only by professional soldiers and officers. He said the Kremlin does not intend to call up the reservist contingent.

