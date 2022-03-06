North Korea launches unidentified projectile into Sea of ​​Japan – News

North Korea launched an unidentified projectile into the Sea of ​​Japan (also known as the East Sea) on Saturday, according to the South Korean government.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported the launch, the ninth so far this year by Pyongyang, in a brief statement sent to journalists, without giving further details about the projectile.


The last such test carried out by North Korea came less than a week after the regime claimed to have carried out another missile launch as part of the development of a reconnaissance satellite and four days before South Korea’s presidential elections.


