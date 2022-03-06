One dose of alcohol a day already decreases brain volume, according to study – 05/03/2022

Just a daily dose of alcohol can reduce brain volume, according to a study published in the journal Nature on Friday (4). According to scientists, the consequences seem to get worse as alcohol consumption increases.

To give you an idea, the scientists defined the unit of alcohol as follows: a can of beer or a glass of wine is equal to two units; a single dose of spirits is equivalent to one unit.

For the research, brain scans of nearly 37,000 middle-aged and elderly adults of European descent were studied. Reported alcohol consumption ranged from low (one to two drinks per day) to high (more than four drinks per day).

The results showed that alcohol intake, even if low, is negatively associated with measures of brain volume.

Those who drank one or two units a day, for example, already had changes in the macro and microstructure of the brain. Those who drank three units a day had a reduction in white and gray matter that looked like their brain was 3.5 years older. Drinking four units of alcohol a day aged a person’s brain by more than 10 years.

“It’s not linear. It gets worse the more you drink,” said study first author Remi Daviet, assistant professor of marketing at the Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (USA), in a press release.

But it is important to note that the study has limitations. In addition to analyzing individuals of only a certain age group and from a single region of the world, the consumption reported by the participants is only one year earlier. Estimates may not show whether pre-study consumption impacts the results.

The analyzes also do not consider people with a previous diagnosis of alcohol abuse. Previous studies have shown that the brain recovers with cessation of alcohol consumption in individuals with the disorder, but this varies with age and gender, and recovery may be incomplete. Thus, an earlier diagnosis would likely influence the results. Therefore, more research is needed.