Penis wound may indicate cancer: ‘How to avoid amputation’ – Campos 24 Horas

About eight years ago, Carlos noticed that small warts had appeared on the tip of his penis. Without imagining that it could be cancer, the symptoms that appeared a few days later scared the paulistano, who was 64 years old at the time. (read more below)

In a short time, the lesions swelled and started causing pain and intense burning and hindering his work as a truck driver. With the constant discomfort, sleeping for hours at a time or focusing on the usual routine activities became impossible. (read more below)

He made an appointment with a doctor he found at a popular private health care network. The biopsy performed by the professional indicated that Carlos suffered from squamous papilloma, a tumor that has been associated with HPV (human papillomavirus) infection.

The prescribed treatment consisted of antibiotics and an ointment made in a compounding pharmacy. It was not enough. Between a new biopsy, changing medications and cauterizing the wounds, years passed. “Nothing helped to cure the problem once and for all, so I decided to look for another hospital”, remembers Carlos.

By indication, he arrived at Santa Casa de São Paulo in early 2021, where he received the diagnosis of penile cancer from the urology team. “The feeling was one of frustration. I went to a private doctor, I did what I could, but it still wasn’t enough,” he says.

A few months later, in July, as he already had advanced penile cancer, he had to amputate part of the organ. “I was sad to lose an important part of me, but I understood that there was no other way. I felt relieved to end the pain”, says Carlos.

He is now waiting to see if he will need chemotherapy or radiation, and for the time being, he is unable to work. “I’ve always had a large truck, but I had to exchange it for a smaller one, and my partner is working alone, carrying 1,600 kilos a day.”

Brazil records an annual average of almost 500 total or partial penile amputations due to lack of correct treatment or late diagnosis.

Every wound on the penis should be checked by a specialist

Penile cancer can be manifested by wounds of different aspects. Therefore, the recommendation is that any penile injury be evaluated by a specialist.

“It can be flat, warty, ulcerated… There is no definitive pattern and every change should be considered an alert”, explains Alfredo Canalini, urologist and president of the SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology).

Bleeding, hardened and red skin, intense itching and difficulty exposing the glans when pulling the foreskin are also symptoms that should not be ignored.

The diagnosis that confirms penile cancer is made by biopsy of a fragment of the lesion.

The incidence of the disease increases with age and is more common in people aged 50 to 70 years.

case notification

In 2021, due to the difficulty of access aggravated by the pandemic, there was a decrease of around 20% of cases reported by the Ministry of Health, when compared to the average of previous years.

In most northeastern capitals, the rates are even more alarming than this, with 41% fewer cases diagnosed in Fortaleza, 48% in São Luís and 78% in Maceió.

Despite the possibly lower notification, according to information from Inca (National Cancer Institute), the Northeast and North are the regions with the most cases of the disease, taking into account the relative numbers by the local male population density.

Risk factors and prevention

A study that analyzed Brazilian cases of the disease, published in the scientific journal Journal of Cancer Research and Clinical Oncology in 2020, warns that penile cancer is associated with the low- and middle-income population.

“For lack of knowledge and prejudice, man ends up neglecting his own health”, says the doctor.

To reduce the risk of penile cancer, the document recommends neonatal circumcision, not smoking, vaccine against HPV (a virus that can cause cervical cancer in women), condom use to prevent STIs (sexually transmitted infections) and educational campaigns. that teach men to clean their penis properly.

“The lack of hygiene increases the risk because the dirt accumulated in the skin can cause irritation and change the cytology (cellular biology). A skin that is successively mistreated makes the organism react, and thus a tumor can arise”, explains Canalini.

The doctor teaches that the man needs to pull back the skin of the foreskin, externalize the glans and wash the region well with soap and water, to then dry and then put the skin back.

Without proper treatment, penile cancer can lead to amputation

Brazil recorded 7,213 total or partial penile amputations due to lack of correct treatment or late diagnosis in the last 14 years, according to data from the Ministry of Health released by the SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology), an average of 515 per year.

The aggressiveness of penile cancer can vary according to the type of tumor and the moment when the disease is discovered defines the treatment that will be done and the patient’s chances of cure.

“When there is early detection, with the condition still at an early stage, treatments not so mutilating can be used”, says Canalini.

For those who need amputation, the shock is usually great. “It is an extremely traumatic situation in any age group, and every patient must have psychological follow-up. In these cases, we can use the urethra canal for penile reconstruction surgery.”

Unlike cervical cancer in women, which is similar to cancer of the penis because it can also have the HPV virus as a precursor, the problem in men can be more easily observed, without necessarily being detected only by a health professional.

“That’s why we have to encourage men of all ages to examine their own foreskin and glans,” warns the expert. (read more below)

Regarding the ability to have children, not every person with penile cancer has their fertility affected. Factors such as amputation size and treatments used (if it goes through chemotherapy and radiotherapy, for example), can reduce the chances. Ideally, fertility preservation should be discussed at the beginning of treatment, so that if the patient wishes and his body offers the possibility, he has the opportunity to store sperm for future use.

