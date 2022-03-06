PHOTOS: Residents of town near Kiev flee in desperation as Russian advance | Ukraine and Russia

Residents of Irpin, northwest of Kiev, tried to flee towards the Ukrainian capital on Saturday (5), as their town was attacked by Russian troops.
Brazilian photographer Gabriel Chaim followed how several of them trying to cross a river at a place where a bridge was torn down by Ukrainians to stop the invaders from advancing towards Kiev.
Refugees cross bombed bridge to reach Kiev
Irpin lies between Hostomel, where there is an airport whose control has been disputed since the beginning of the war, and the capital. The great Russian convoy waiting to deliver the final blow to Kiev is a little further north.
Map shows location of Irpin — Photo: g1
Women, children, the elderly, pets, have to flee by walking on the remains of the bridge.
To escape their city, the residents of Irpin have to cross a river at a point where a bridge has been collapsed — Photo: Gabriel Chaim/g1
Soldier carries child across bridge, fleeing Irpin — Photo: Gabriel Chaim/g1
To escape from Irpin, residents have to cross a collapsed bridge — Photo: Gabriel Chaim/g1
Residents walk over bridge ruins to reach Kiev — Photo: Gabriel Chaim/g1
Man with suitcase flees through Kiev street — Photo: Gabriel Chaim/g1
Woman with child at a metro station-turned-shelter in Kiev — Photo: Gabriel Chaim/g1
Civilians produce Molotov cocktails to play against the Russians in Kiev — Photo: Gabriel Chaim/g1
Soldiers on duty in central Kiev, on Maidan square — Photo: Gabriel Chaim/g1