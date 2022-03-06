“Please close the sky”, say Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainians fleeing to central Europe have urged Western nations to take tougher measures against Russia after the invasion of Moscow created more than a million refugees.







Ukrainian refugees in Poland Photo: Olivier Douliery / Reuters

At the Medyka crossing point, Poland’s busiest, on its roughly 500km border with Ukraine, refugees asked for a no-fly zone over Ukraine – which NATO powers have so far ruled out, under the justification that there would be a risk of worsening the conflict beyond Ukraine.

“Please close the sky,” said Solomiya Zdryko, 18, who fled Lviv in western Ukraine. “I know it’s not possible for us to join NATO, but at least close the sky, because people are dying.”

The number of refugees could rise from 1.3 million to 1.5 million people by the end of the weekend, according to the head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi.

Poland, whose Ukrainian community of 1 million people is the largest in the region, has accepted nearly 800,000 Ukrainian refugees since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, Deputy Interior Minister Pawet Szefernaker told reporters. More than 106,000 arrived from Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the highest number since the war began.