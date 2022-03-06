Puma suspends all stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia. Photo: Getty Images.

Puma announced this Saturday (5) the temporary suspension of all stores in Russia;

Even with the closures, the company says it will continue to pay its employees full salary at all stores in the country;

Major German companies such as Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have already suspended business activities in Russia.

Puma, a German sports clothing and accessories company, announced on Saturday (5) that it will suspend operations at all its stores in Russia. The company has 100 stores in the country and had already stopped deliveries after Ukraine was invaded.

In a statement, the company said it “has decided to suspend operations of all its stores in Russia”, after a similar announcement made also on Saturday by the conglomerate Inditex, owner of Zara.

A Puma spokesman said that “less than four percent” of the company’s revenue came from Russia. The global value of the brand reached 6.8 billion euros in 2021, around R$ 38 billion.

Even with the closures, the company said it would continue to pay its employees full salary at more than 100 retail stores across the country.

On Thursday, Puma announced its intention to suspend its contract with the Russian Basketball Federation, after the International Olympic Committee recommended excluding Russian athletes from international competitions.

The German brand becomes one of several large German companies to suspend business activities in Russia, including automotive groups such as Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The information is from the AFP.