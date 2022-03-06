Putin Raises Threats Against NATO and Zelensky

Vinicius Doria – Special for the Mail

Vladimir Putin poses for a photo with stewardesses of the Aeroflot airline, at a meeting filled with harsh messages to NATO countries and Zelensky – (credit: AFP)

As Russia drops bombs on Ukrainian cities and millions of people flee their homes to flee the war, which has entered its third week, Russian President Vladimir Putin took advantage of a meeting with airline flight attendants to send messages to western leaders. All provocative and troubling.

The Russian president compares the economic sanctions imposed on his country to a declaration of war. “Much of what is happening now, what we see and what we face is undoubtedly a means of fighting Russia. In fact, these sanctions that are being imposed are like the declaration of war. Thank God, things are still They haven’t gone that far, but I think our so-called partners still understand what the results could be and what threats this poses for everyone,” he said.

In addition to criticizing the sanctions, the Russian president warned about the request by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, for Western countries to close Russian airspace – already denied by NATO. Putin said such a measure would also be interpreted as an act of war. And he made a threat to Ukraine’s existence as a country: “The current leadership has to understand that if they continue to do what they do, they risk the future of the Ukrainian state. If that happens, they will be to blame.”

For domestic audiences, the Kremlin chief said he would not impose martial law on Russian territory and that the country had food to withstand economic sanctions. “We are totally self-sufficient in all food products, basic products, we completely cover the country’s needs”, he assured.

Taking advantage of the fact that the conversation was with a group of stewardesses, he said that the country is already replacing imports with local products, including aircraft. Yesterday, the Russian airline Aeroflot announced the suspension of flights to cities in the south of the country.

Russian news agencies were quick to publicize Putin’s statements, which had immediate repercussions. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, called for the tightening of sanctions, in particular, the blocking of Russian oil and gas imports, as well as the suspension, in Russia, of the use of Mastercard and Visa credit cards.

In the afternoon, the two American giants confirmed the end of operations in the country. In a statement, the brands warn that cards issued by Russian banks will not be accepted outside the country, while cards issued abroad will not work at ATMs in Russia.

Zelensky participated yesterday in a virtual hearing at the US Congress. He managed, in addition to parliamentary solidarity, the promise that the US will unlock $10 billion to help fund the Ukrainian resistance and humanitarian efforts in the occupied country.

According to Senate Democratic Party leader Chuck Schumer, the Ukrainian president also appealed to congressmen to help his country receive Russian-made planes, for which Ukrainian pilots already have training.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Zelensky was “trying to provoke a conflict involving NATO, between NATO and Russia”. He called the Ukrainian leader’s actions “a militaristic frenzy that suggests he doesn’t need negotiations”, in reference to the dialogue opened by delegations from the two countries to seek, at least, a ceasefire. “But let’s hope that this climate can change, he is a man of moods. Let’s hope,” declared Lavrov.

Russian news agencies confirmed for tomorrow the third round of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, in the border region with Poland. For Minister Lavrov, the conditions for resolving the crisis “are on the table”. “We believe it is essential to eliminate the threat that NATO has been creating against Russia for years,” said the head of Kremlin diplomacy.

He recalled that these conditions include the demilitarization and “denazification” of Ukraine, which would have neutral country status, and the recognition of occupied areas, such as the Crimean Peninsula (occupied by Russia since 2014) and the Donbass region, controlled by separatists. pro-Russia.

Caution

“Crimea has been part of Russia for a long time. This is a fact that must be recognized. And the independence proclaimed by the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk within the borders of their respective regions must also be recognized,” said the Russian minister.

In Brussels, on Friday, foreign ministers from NATO countries met extraordinarily to assess the scenarios of the crisis. The alliance’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, reaffirmed that the organization has a responsibility to ensure that the conflict is confined to Ukrainian territory.

He also said that “NATO is not seeking a war with Russia” and that the alliance intends to keep open channels of communication with Moscow.

The Spanish news agency Efe, the Spanish Radio and Television (RTVE), the British BBC, the financial information agency Bloomberg, the German public channels ARD and ZDF and the Italian RAI announced the suspension of activities in Russia, after Moscow approved a law that provides for fines and sentences of up to 15 years in prison for those who publish “fake news” about the Russian Armed Forces.

Yesterday, several news sites were already partially inaccessible. Facebook has been blocked and Twitter has “restricted” access. For Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, the law is necessary because he understands that his country is facing an “information war”.