Putin says decision to invade Ukraine was ‘difficult’ and does not plan to enact martial law in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, during a meeting with flight attendants from Russian airline Aeroflot, that the decision to carry out a military offensive in Ukraine was “difficult”. The Kremlin also said it did not plan to introduce martial law in Russia, in response to persistent rumors to that effect after the conflict in Ukraine began.

“I said that at the beginning of the operation and before the decision was taken. A difficult decision, no doubt about it,” Putin declared.

“Martial law applies […] in the event of aggression, especially in regions where fighting has taken place. We don’t have such a situation, and I hope that doesn’t happen,” the president said.





There were rumors in Russia of a possible mobilization and the introduction of martial law. “There are attempts to destabilize society,” he declared.

According to the Russian leader, only professional soldiers and officers are involved in military operations in Ukraine, and the Kremlin does not plan to call up the contingent of reservists.

Aeroflot has been hit hard by Western sanctions imposed on Russia since its troops entered Ukraine on February 24.