Putin signs law up to 15 years in prison for ‘fake news’ – News

O Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday (4) a law that establishes severe prison sentences for those who publish “fake news” about the Armed Forces, on the front lines of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The text, voted on shortly before by the deputies, also intends to punish “the calls for the imposition of sanctions against Russia”, faced with harsh economic measures from the West.

The deputies of the Lower House of the Russian Parliament (the Duma) unanimously approved the amendment, which provides for sentences of up to 15 years in prison if information is released that seeks to “discredit” the Armed Forces.





This text, which applies to both the media and individuals, was approved by the Upper House on Friday night.

In a sign of the importance of this issue for Moscow, Speaker of the Upper House of Parliament, Valentina Matvienko, accused the West of launching “an information war against Russia unprecedented in its breadth and aggressiveness”.

The measure was sanctioned by Putin on the same day that the Facebook has been blocked in Russia. According to Roskomnadzor, the Russian communications regulator, the social network “discriminates” against the country’s media.



