Putin tells Kiev to stop fighting amid ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday his campaign in Ukraine was going according to plan and would not end until Kiev stopped fighting, while efforts to evacuate the heavily bombed city of Mariupol failed for a second day in a row.







Vladimir Putin photo: Reuters

The Russian president made the comments in a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who called for a ceasefire in the conflict that the UN says created Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

Russian media said Putin also held nearly two hours of talks on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron but, as with other international efforts, he has yet to convince Moscow to cancel the campaign, now on its 11th day.

Mariupol authorities said on Sunday they would make a second attempt to evacuate some of the 400,000 residents, after the Ukrainian coastal city suffered days of bombing that left people without heat, power and water.

But the ceasefire plan failed, as it did on Saturday, with each side blaming the other for the failure.

Kiev renewed its appeal to the West to tighten sanctions in addition to existing efforts that have hit Russia’s economy. It also requested more weapons, including an order for Russian-made planes, to help repel Russian forces.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Washington was considering how it could supply aircraft to Poland if Warsaw decided to supply its warplanes to Ukraine, speaking on a trip to neighboring Moldova.

‘DESTROYING US’

Moscow calls the campaign launched on February 24 a “special military operation”, saying it has no plans to occupy Ukraine, which was once part of the Soviet Union under Moscow but has now turned to the West for membership of NATO and the European Union.

“They are destroying us,” Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko told Reuters in a video call, describing the plight of the city of 400,000. “They don’t even give us the opportunity to count the wounded and dead because the bombing doesn’t stop.”

Russia, which denies attacking civilian areas, has sent troops and equipment to Ukraine. A massive Russian convoy on a road north of Kiev has made limited progress in recent days, though Russia’s Defense Ministry released footage on Sunday showing some tracked military vehicles moving.

In the capital, Ukrainian soldiers reinforced defenses by digging trenches, blocking roads and making contact with civil defense units as Russian forces bombed nearby areas.

“Positions are prepared, we have equipped them and we are simply waiting to find them here,” a soldier said in a video released by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “Victory will be ours.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian rockets destroyed the civilian airport in the west-central capital of Vinnytsia on Sunday. He also said that Russia was preparing to bomb another southern city, Odessa.

“Rockets against Odessa? That will be a war crime,” he said.

The World Health Organization said there were several attacks on Ukrainian health facilities during the conflict. The attacks caused deaths and injuries, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a Twitter message, but did not elaborate.

“Attacks on health facilities or workers violate medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law,” he said.