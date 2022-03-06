Russia attacked hospitals, killed staff and patients, says WHO

The WHO (World Health Organization) reported today that Russia has carried out at least four attacks on hospitals, healthcare workers and patients in Ukraine since the start of the conflict on 24 February. The attacks left at least six dead and 11 wounded.

According to a WHO report, the deadliest attack took place on the first day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and resulted in four dead and 10 injured. The document says that “violence with a heavy weapon (such as firearms, tanks, missiles, bombs or mortars) was used”.

Details about the incidents and victims were not released. Other attacks were recorded on 25 February, 26 February (with two dead and one wounded) and on 2 March. The WHO investigates two other possible attacks on 24 February.

The Minister of Health of Ukraine, viktor Lyashko, reported that 34 hospitals have been closed since the Russian invasion began. “It’s theanother violation of the Geneva Convention. As a result of the actions of Russian terrorists, 34 hospitals in Ukraine were damaged, some of which will no longer be able to function.”

Lyashko says the information will be shared with international courts — the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, has already started an investigation into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On social media, the director general of the WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom, condemned Russia’s actions. “Attacks on health facilities or workers violate medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law.”

.@WHO has confirmed several attacks on health care in #Ukraine, causing multiple deaths and injuries. Additional reports are being investigated. Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law. #NotATarget https://t.co/Wdc2jeoHIB — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 6, 2022

Most attacks take place in hospitals, but some have been identified against ambulances, said the head of the WHO’s Ukraine office. jarno Habicht, in an interview with the BBC today.

According to him, frontline health professionals are the most affected and the situation is “devastating”. Habicht reported that the work of the teams is increasingly difficult in Ukraine since the military offensive, which overloaded the system.

Many professionals went to work in bomb shelters, says Habicht.

People’s health needs are increasing daily and hourly. It is very, very important to ensure that there is a safe passage of trauma and surgical materials.

Head of WHO Office in Ukraine, jarno Habicht, talks about humanitarian corridors

Russia steps up early morning attacks

In Mariupol, in Ukraine’s eastern port region, it is impossible to count the number of civilians killed, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said in an interview with Ukrainian TV. After a failed ceasefire attempt with Russia to evacuate civilians from the city, the Russian military intensified attacks in the early hours of the morning.

“The city is in a very, very difficult state of siege,” said Vadym Boychenko. “Relentless bombing of residential blocks is underway, planes are dropping bombs on residential areas.”

Without electricity, food, water, gas and transport, the city of Mariupol is one of the places most affected by the Russian offensive. The mayor says the city is under a blockade by the Russian military.

On this night, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, also recorded a series of explosions, local media reported.

In a report published today, the UK Ministry of Defense said Russia is targeting populated areas in Ukraine, similar to what happened in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016.