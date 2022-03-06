Russia prepares to attack Odessa port, says Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia was preparing to bomb Odessa, a strategic city and main port in Ukraine. In a speech this morning, he said the attack would be a “historic crime”.

“It will be a military crime. It will be a historic crime,” Zelensky said in a video message, as the Russian army, coming from the annexed Crimea, continues to advance in southern Ukraine.

Zelensky also made an appeal to the Russian people. According to him, “it’s not too late” to help stop the war.

“This is the moment when we can defeat evil, when it is not too late. This is a fight not only for peace in Ukraine, this is a fight for our freedom”, argued the Ukrainian president. “Don’t be silent.”

Zelensky says that Ukraine has captured members of the Russian Armed Forces and that the invasion against Ukraine was planned.

We heard evidence and saw documents from hundreds of Russian soldiers and pilots who were dropping bombs on our cities. This is not an improvised war, it is a deliberate intention. They planned this war.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in speech this morning

“We are fighting for our today, we are fighting for our border, we are fighting for our freedom — not to become slaves,” added Zelensky.

Earlier this afternoon, Ukraine shot down a military plane Russian in the Sea of ​​Odessa, reported sergei Brachuka spokesperson for the Odessa Regional Military Administration.

According to a Ukrainian official, Russia’s war command is turning its main attention to the southern front to isolate Ukraine from the Black Sea. The information is from the Sky News website.

There is also a strong Russian offensive in Mariupol, a city in eastern Ukraine that is an important port for the Sea of ​​Azov. Control of Mariupol would allow territorial continuity between the Crimean peninsula and the breakaway cities Donetsk and Lugansk in the Donbass region.

Russia’s escalation against coastal cities comes after heavy bombing in northern Ukraine in recent days, including in the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy. It is an attempt to get closer to the capital Kiev.

*With information from AFP