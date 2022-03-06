Russia prepares to attack Odessa port, says Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia was preparing to bomb Odessa, a strategic city and main port in Ukraine. In a speech this morning, he said the attack would be a “historic crime”.

“It will be a military crime. It will be a historic crime,” Zelensky said in a video message, as the Russian army, coming from the annexed Crimea, continues to advance in southern Ukraine.

Zelensky also made an appeal to the Russian people. According to him, “it’s not too late” to help stop the war.

“This is the moment when we can defeat evil, when it is not too late. This is a fight not only for peace in Ukraine, this is a fight for our freedom”, argued the Ukrainian president. “Don’t be silent.”

Zelensky says that Ukraine has captured members of the Russian Armed Forces and that the invasion against Ukraine was planned.

We heard evidence and saw documents from hundreds of Russian soldiers and pilots who were dropping bombs on our cities. This is not an improvised war, it is a deliberate intention. They planned this war.
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in speech this morning

“We are fighting for our today, we are fighting for our border, we are fighting for our freedom — not to become slaves,” added Zelensky.

Earlier this afternoon, Ukraine shot down a military plane Russian in the Sea of ​​Odessa, reported sergei Brachuka spokesperson for the Odessa Regional Military Administration.

According to a Ukrainian official, Russia’s war command is turning its main attention to the southern front to isolate Ukraine from the Black Sea. The information is from the Sky News website.

War between Russia and Ukraine enters 11th day; see images of the conflict

06.Mar.2022 - Locals run for cover as they escape the city of Irpin, after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by residents, as Russian troops advance towards the capital at Irpin, near Kiev, Ukraine. - CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Locals run for cover as they escape the city of Irpin after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by residents, as Russian troops advance towards the capital at Irpin, near Kiev, Ukraine.

CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Mar 06, 2022 - A man wearing a 'press' vest is seen trying to leave a site near a bombing in the Irpin district of western Kiev in the Ukrainian capital. - Reproduction / Sky News

Bombing in Irpin

A man wearing a ‘press’ vest is seen trying to leave a site near a bombing in the Irpin district of western Kiev in the Ukrainian capital.

06.Mar.2022 - Locals seek shelter as they flee the city of Irpin, near the capital Kiev, Ukraine, after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by residents. - CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Locals seek shelter as they flee the town of Irpin, near the capital Kiev, Ukraine, after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by residents.

06.mar.2022 - House catches fire after bombing in Irpin district, west of Kiev, Ukraine's capital. - Reproduction / Sky News

A house catches fire after bombing in the Irpin district of western Kiev in the Ukrainian capital

06.Mar.2022 - Smoke is seen after artillery impact near a bridge, the only escape route used by residents to leave the city of Irpin, near Kiev, Ukraine, as Russian troops advance towards the capital. - CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Smoke is seen after artillery hits near a bridge, the only escape route used by residents to leave the city of Irpin, near Kiev, Ukraine, as Russian troops advance towards the capital.

06.Mar.2022 - Journalists run for cover after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by residents, as Russian troops advance towards the capital at Irpin, near Kiev, Ukraine. - CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Journalists run for cover after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by residents, as Russian troops advance towards the capital at Irpin, near Kiev, Ukraine.

06.mar.2022 - Civilians try to protect themselves after bombing in Irpin district, west of Kiev, in the Ukrainian capital. - Reproduction / Sky News

Bombing in Irpin

Civilians try to protect themselves after bombing in the Irpin district of western Kiev in the Ukrainian capital.

06.Mar.2022 - Resident reacts to seeing house on fire after heavy bombing in the only escape route used by residents to leave the city of Irpin, as Russian troops advance towards the capital, 24 km from Kiev, Ukraine. - CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

A resident reacts to seeing a house on fire after heavy bombing on the only escape route used by residents to leave the city of Irpin, as Russian troops advance towards the capital, 24 km from Kiev, Ukraine.

06.Mar.2022 - Locals flee the city of Irpin after heavy shelling hits the only escape route used by residents, as Russian troops advance towards the capital Kiev in Irpin, near Kiev, Ukraine March 6 2022. REUTERS / Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Locals flee the city of Irpin after heavy shelling hits the only escape route used by residents, as Russian troops advance towards the capital Kiev in Irpin, near Kiev, Ukraine.

Mar 6, 2022 - A man helps an elderly woman run for cover after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by residents, as Russian troops advance towards the capital at Irpin, near Kiev, Ukraine. - CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

A man helps an elderly woman run for cover after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by residents, as Russian troops advance towards the capital at Irpin, near Kiev, Ukraine.

March 6, 2022 - Russian missile attacks on Sunday destroyed the airport and homes in the city of Vinnytsia, about 200 kilometers southwest of Kiev, Ukraine's capital. - Reproduction/Telegram/Parliament of Ukraine

Destruction in Vinnytsia

Russian missile attacks on Sunday destroyed the airport and homes in the city of Vinnytsia, about 200 kilometers southwest of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital.

read more Reproduction/Telegram/Parliament of Ukraine

March 6, 2022 - Russian missile attacks on Sunday destroyed the airport and homes in the city of Vinnytsia, about 200 kilometers southwest of Kiev, Ukraine's capital. - Reproduction/Telegram/Parliament of Ukraine

Destruction in Vinnytsia

Russian missile attacks on Sunday destroyed the airport and homes in the city of Vinnytsia, about 200 kilometers southwest of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital.

06.Mar.22 - Ukrainian government says Vinnytsia airport was hit with eight Russian missiles - Reproduction

Destruction in Vinnytsia

Ukraine government says Vinnytsia airport hit with eight Russian missiles

reproduction

March 6, 2022 - Russian missile attacks on Sunday destroyed the airport and homes in the city of Vinnytsia, about 200 kilometers southwest of Kiev, Ukraine's capital. - Reproduction/Telegram/Parliament of Ukraine

Destruction in Vinnytsia

Russian missile attacks on Sunday destroyed the airport and homes in the city of Vinnytsia, about 200 kilometers southwest of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital.

06.Mar.2022 - A resident walks past anti-tank structures blocking the streets of central Kiev, Ukraine's capital, amid the Russian invasion. - SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

A resident walks past anti-tank structures blocking the streets of central Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, amid the Russian invasion.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

06.mar.2022 - Members of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine, a military reserve of the country's Armed Forces, stand guard next to anti-tank structures that block the streets of central Kiev, in the country's capital. - SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, a military reserve of the country’s Armed Forces, stand guard next to anti-tank structures that block the streets of central Kiev, in the country’s capital.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

06.Mar.2022 - A Ukrainian soldier looks through binoculars at the town of Stoyanka at a checkpoint before the last bridge on the road linking Stoyanka to Kiev, the country's capital. - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

A Ukrainian soldier looks through binoculars at the town of Stoyanka at a checkpoint before the last bridge on the road linking Stoyanka with Kiev, the country’s capital.

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

Mar 06, 2022 - A volunteer prepares Molotov cocktails at an auto repair shop in Kiev, Ukraine's capital. - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

Molotov cocktails

A volunteer prepares Molotov cocktails at an auto repair shop in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital.

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

Mar 06, 2022 - A volunteer prepares Molotov cocktails at an auto repair shop in Kiev, Ukraine's capital. - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

Molotov cocktails

A volunteer prepares Molotov cocktails at an auto repair shop in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital.

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

06.Mar.2022 - A volunteer stands inside a machine shop while reconditioning machine guns that were taken from the Russian army in Kiev, Ukraine's capital. - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

A volunteer stands inside a machine shop as he reconditions machine guns that were taken from the Russian army in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital.

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

06.Mar.2022 - A Ukrainian soldier looks through binoculars at the town of Stoyanka at a checkpoint before the last bridge on the road linking Stoyanka to Kiev, the country's capital. - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

A Ukrainian soldier looks through binoculars at the town of Stoyanka at a checkpoint before the last bridge on the road linking Stoyanka with Kiev, the country’s capital.

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

March 6, 2022 - Pedestrians cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Ukraine's capital Kiev, on March 6, 2022, 11 days after Russia launched a military invasion of the country. - DAPHNE ROUSSEAU/AFP

Pedestrians cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Ukraine’s capital Kiev, on March 6, 2022, 11 days after Russia launched a military invasion of the country.

DAPHNE ROUSSEAU/AFP

06.mar.2022 - A local resident walks past members of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine, the military reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as they stand guard beside anti-tank structures blocking the streets of central Kiev, amid the invasion of Russia. - SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

A local resident walks past members of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine, the military reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as they stand guard beside anti-tank structures blocking the streets of central Kiev amid the Russian invasion.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

There is also a strong Russian offensive in Mariupol, a city in eastern Ukraine that is an important port for the Sea of ​​Azov. Control of Mariupol would allow territorial continuity between the Crimean peninsula and the breakaway cities Donetsk and Lugansk in the Donbass region.

Russia’s escalation against coastal cities comes after heavy bombing in northern Ukraine in recent days, including in the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy. It is an attempt to get closer to the capital Kiev.

*With information from AFP

