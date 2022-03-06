Russian airstrike kills two children and 5 adults in Kiev region, Ukrainian police say

A Russian airstrike on a rural residential area in the Kiev region killed at least seven people on Friday afternoon, including two children, police in Ukraine’s capital said in a statement.

Police said the attack hit the village of Markhalivka, about 10 km from the southwestern outskirts of the capital. Information released by the Interfax agency reveals that eight private homes caught fire after the attack.

In Irpin, on the outskirts of Kiev, residents hastily remove belongings from houses that have burned down after the bombing.

Kiev authorities raised an air strike alarm and recommended that residents of the capital seek shelter in bunkers.

Sirens also sounded in Chernihiv, according to Ukrainian broadcaster Channel 24. In an earlier attack, 47 people were killed. Rescue work had to be suspended due to heavy bombing.

According to the UN, more than 1.2 million people have left Ukraine since the conflict with Russia began.

power plant control

The attacks came after Russian troops took control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine.

In a statement, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov blamed Ukrainian saboteurs for the attack on the nuclear plant. Konashenkov called the incident a provocation. But, according to him, the plant would be operating normally and the area would have been under Russian control since February 28.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “extremely concerned about the risks” to nuclear security in Ukraine. In a statement, the Élysée Palace said the French government would propose “concrete measures” for the safety of nuclear plants.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked Moscow to immediately halt all military action, a German spokesman said.

In addition, Scholz urged Putin to allow humanitarian aid access in Ukrainian areas where fighting is taking place. (*With information from international agencies)