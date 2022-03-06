Russian banks turn to China after Visa and Mastercard leave the country

Several Russian banks announced this Sunday (6) that they will issue new payment cards with the Chinese UnionPay card system coupled to the Russian Mir network, after the decision of American giants Visa and Mastercard to suspend operations in Russia. The decision was taken by the largest financial institution in the country, Sberbank, in addition to Alfa Bank and Tinkoff.

Visa and Mastercard, world leaders in the sector, announced on Saturday that they would no longer operate in Russian territory. In the coming days, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country, and all Visa cards issued abroad will not work within Russia.

“We are compelled to act, following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the unacceptable events we are witnessing,” Al Kelly, Visa’s managing director, said in a statement.

Mastercard already explained that cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be accepted on its network and those issued by financial institutions outside Russia will no longer be valid at Russian ATMs or commerce.

According to Russian news agency Tass, the bank Sberbank said that the sanctions announced by US companies would not affect users of the cards it issues in Russia.

Censorship of bank balances

Also on Sunday, the Russian Central Bank ordered the country’s banks to no longer publish their financial statements since the adoption of Western sanctions against the country. The measures threaten to decimate the banking sector and the economies of the country’s population.

Some of the biggest financial institutions have been cut off from the Swift international system, which limits transactions with the rest of the world. The Russian currency, the ruble, has plummeted in value and restrictions on the purchase of foreign exchange have been imposed in the country in an attempt to limit national losses and capital flight.

“The Bank of Russia has taken the decision to temporarily limit the volume of balance sheet publications by credit institutions on its institutions and the Central Bank”, indicates a statement from the BC, evoking Western sanctions.

Banks must continue to transmit the information to the Central Bank, but it will no longer be disclosed, the text adds.

Over the past week, Russians have taken their savings out of bank accounts en masse, as shown by images of long lines in front of ATMs and banks.

With information from Reuters and AFP