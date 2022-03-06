Russian forces prepare to bomb Odessa port, says Ukrainian president – News









Russian troops are preparing to bomb Odessa, a strategic city and Ukraine’s main port, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said on Sunday (6). “They are preparing to bomb Odessa. Odessa!” Zelensky said in a video message.

“It will be a military crime. It will be a historic crime,” declared the president, as the Russian army, coming from the annexed Crimea, continues to advance in southern Ukraine.

Nearly 1 million people live in Odessa, a major port in southern Ukraine. The population speaks Ukrainian and Russian, and the city also has Bulgarian and Jewish minorities.











Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Moscow’s forces have been trying, in the east and south, to establish territorial continuity between the breakaway zones of Donbass and the already annexed Crimea.

An attack on Odessa would extend the offensive further west, near the border with Moldova, where Russia already has a military presence in the Russian-speaking enclave of Transnistria.

So far, despite the warning sirens, Odessa, the famous Black Sea seaside resort, has remained relatively on the sidelines of Russian bombing. But like all major cities in Ukraine on this 11th day of the Russian offensive, Odessa is filled with barricades, and its population is preparing shelters and logistics centers to support the volunteers.











“As you can see, the city is empty, everyone is at home,” deputy mayor Myhailo Shmuchkovych told AFP. “An attack can happen at any time and nobody is prepared for something like that, especially morally,” he added.

President Zelensky urged Russians to speak out against the invasion and to choose between “life and slavery”. “Russian citizens! For you it’s not just a fight for peace in Ukraine. It’s also a fight for your own country,” he said.









