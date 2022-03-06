Russian troop high command suffers three casualties

Bombing hits the western region of the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Russian casualties also hit the high command of the troops. (Photo: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

THE Death of Deputy Commander of Russia’s 41st Combined Arms Army Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, was confirmed on Thursday (3). He is the highest commanding member of the invasion force to lose his life after nine days of war between Russia and Ukraine.

Western officials also said a division commander and a regimental commander were killed, in what was described as a “surprising” development resulting from a failure in command and control systems.

Senior officers are believed to have moved from positions in the rear to unusually exposed locations on the front line in an attempt to impose their personal authority in a weak advance, which was beset by logistical problems and fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops.

change of plan

In recent days, Putin’s army has changed its initial plan of taking Ukraine quickly to a more cautious and brutal bombing tactic, which has claimed many civilian lives.

In the last 24 hours, there has been a continuous barrage of air and artillery attacks against Ukrainian cities, including residential areas, as well as the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

According to sources heard by the report, this is a consequence of the logistical difficulties faced by the Russian army, as well as the strong ukrainian resistance.

The early days of the invasion demonstrated serious shortcomings in the Russian army’s planning and execution of an operation that is larger than many of those involved have trained, the official said.

Congestion

O 40-mile convoy of armored vehicles north of Kiev it effectively became “a huge traffic jam”, virtually immobile for several days and vulnerable to attacks by Ukrainian forces.

The sheer scale – and the presence of abandoned and wrecked vehicles – made it difficult to move vital supplies and engineering units.

It is under these circumstances that senior officers seem to have felt compelled to venture out, said one Western official. “The reason this is happening is that commanders feel they need to go further to gain more momentum and control over operations. I think this is an indication of a degree of frustration at the lack of progress,” he said.