Russia’s ‘brutal force’ could lead Europe to devastation, says Ukrainian minister

Dmytro Kuleba commented on Russian actions on Ukrainian territory; conflict between the countries reached the tenth day

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said this Saturday, 5th, that Kremlin forces could devastate Europe. The government representative of Volodymyr Zelensky made a challenge to the countries that oppose the war. “Prove that you don’t want [a guerra] never happen again. Learn from the lessons of the past, because this brutal force in Ukraine could lead the entire continent to devastation. The way to prevent this is to unite and increase the pressure against Russia. It is the only way for us to prevail,” she stressed.

The speech was made to journalists after the conversation between the politician and Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States of America. The American replied that the “whole world is with Ukraine”. Then Kuleba assured that his country will win the war no matter what, as the conflict “is of the people and we defend the right cause.” Finally, the Ukrainian assured that he will not accept any kind of ultimatum from the government of Vladimir Putin.