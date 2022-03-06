Samsung admits it limited Galaxy S22 performance to keep from getting hot – 03/05/2022

Samsung has responded to accusations that it is limiting the performance of thousands of apps on the latest models in the Galaxy S22 lineup. According to the company, it may be a side effect of a measure to prevent the smartphone from heating up during games. A software update should return control to users.

Kelly Yeo, a spokeswoman for the South Korean company, told The Verge that the update is a response to complaints received. “We value the feedback we’ve received about our products and, after careful consideration, we plan to release a software update soon so users can control performance while running game apps.”

Samsung’s announcement comes after several reports that its phones are purposely limiting the performance of around 10,000 apps, including social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, as well as games like Genshin Impact.

But the system didn’t seem to affect popular game benchmarking apps like 3DMark, which caught the attention of experts.

Reports indicate that the culprit is an application called Game Optimizing Service (GOS), which cannot be uninstalled or disabled.

“Samsung created an app called GOS and used the app to limit performance in games, making the gaming experience worse. However, according to what the Korean community discovered today, Samsung has confirmed that it has put a performance cap on more than 10,000 apps,” the tweet reads.

GOS is designed to optimize and improve the gaming experience on mobile phones, preventing the device from overheating. But it seems to be affecting the performance of apps that have nothing to do with games in order to improve battery life.

In addition to the update, Samsung appears to have launched an investigation to identify the case.

“Our priority is to provide the best mobile experience for consumers,” Yeo told The Verge. “The Game Optimizing Service (GOS) is designed to help gaming applications achieve optimal performance while managing device temperature effectively. GOS does not manage the performance of non-gaming applications,” he stated.

Samsung did not say, however, when the update will be released or why popular benchmarking apps were spared the limitation.

Another Android device maker, OnePlus, was caught in a similar situation last year. The measure, at the time, was to optimize cell phone battery life. The Chinese later announced the option to enable and disable the optimization feature.