Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra surpasses iPhone 13 Pro Max and leads the VCX camera ranking

Samsung confirmed this Friday (04) that the Galaxy S22 Ultra, its top of the line, is the new leader of the camera ranking prepared by the VCX Forum. The platform brings together cellphone performance across a range of photography parameters — such as zoom quality and low-light behavior — to rank the best-in-class handsets.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra averaged 70 points for the rear camera set and 64 points for the front camera, acquiring a Overall rating of 69 points. Its performance surpassed the predecessor model, Galaxy S21 Ultra (66 points), in addition to the Google Pixel 6 Pro (63 points) and the iPhone 13 Pro Max (61 points).
The suite is powerful enough to support the professional “Expert RAW” camera mode, which allows image capture without any software post-processing — ideal for experienced photography users.
“The Galaxy S22 Ultra represents Samsung’s most advanced photography and video experience, with an emphasis on 2.4 µm pixels”, comments the manufacturer, noting that the phone’s main sensor creates the largest pixels in the industry, allowing high uptake. of light.
Despite performing extremely detailed tests similar to DxOMark, the VCX (Valued Camera eXperience) Forum is a non profit organization that evaluates the quality of images produced by smartphones. Now the ranking podium is represented by the S22 Ultra in 1st place, S21 Ultra in 2nd place and S21 Plus in 3rd place.
(Updated March 6, 2022 at 1:02 PM)