Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra surpasses iPhone 13 Pro Max and leads the VCX camera ranking

Samsung confirmed this Friday (04) that the Galaxy S22 Ultra, its top of the line, is the new leader of the camera ranking prepared by the VCX Forum. The platform brings together cellphone performance across a range of photography parameters — such as zoom quality and low-light behavior — to rank the best-in-class handsets.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra averaged 70 points for the rear camera set and 64 points for the front camera, acquiring a Overall rating of 69 points. Its performance surpassed the predecessor model, Galaxy S21 Ultra (66 points), in addition to the Google Pixel 6 Pro (63 points) and the iPhone 13 Pro Max (61 points).