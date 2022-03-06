Samsung is accused of worsening the performance of thousands of apps | Cell phone

Samsung has been accused of purposely slowing down the performance of thousands of apps on its phones. About 10,000 apps, including Spotify, TikTok and Samsung Pay, would be among those affected by a speed limitation related to the Game Optimizing Service feature, which would be aimed at games. In a note to TechTudo the company rejected the complaints by declaring that this technology does not impact the other applications installed on the smartphone.

Users also accuse the company of cheating in benchmark tests, which are programs used to measure the device’s performance. When these apps are run, the phone would allow the maximum performance of the processor, making the phone do better in tests. The Galaxy S22, recently launched by the company, would be one of the affected models.

The list of about 10,000 apps subject to reduced performance circulates on Twitter and on South Korean forums. It has the presence of social networks such as Instagram and LinkedIn, as well as productivity applications from Microsoft and Google – such as Teams, Word, PowerPoint, Google Keep, Google Docs and the like. Not even the apps from Netflix, Discord and Samsung’s own services – such as Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud and Pass – have escaped.

Although the list of applications affected by the performance limitation contains 10,000 names, no benchmark application is found. This means that programs that measure smartphone performance can show superior results that are inconsistent with the end user’s day-to-day experience.

Users of the South Korean forum Clien noted that simply renaming a game’s package to the name of some benchmark app would make the performance much better. A Korean youtuber did the opposite: he made a video in which he shows the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a much lower score in 3DMark after changing the name of the app to “Genshin Impact”, which is a well-known game.

In this way, the smartphone opened the benchmark, GOS interpreted that 3DMark was a game and purposely limited the performance of the CPU and GPU. The active game optimization system was responsible for reducing the device’s performance by more than half.

The reason for the problem and what Samsung says

As mentioned above, the cause for the performance throttling of so many apps would be GOS, which is the company’s game optimization service. The tool is hidden in the default view of apps in the settings and is already installed on several models of the company, and it is not possible to disable it. Android Authority found GOS on several handsets, including the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 Plus.

In a note, Samsung rejected the hypothesis that GOS impacts application performance. The company said the technology only works in games. Still, it said it plans to update the game optimization service so that users have more control over how the feature works.

According to information circulating on the blog naverthe company would be taking the matter as seriously as the Galaxy Note 7 case, which underwent a global recall after reports of explosive batteries.

Also according to the South Korean company in a note, the GOS, which comes installed on smartphones like the Galaxy S22, is programmed to prevent excessive heating when playing for long periods.

Check out Samsung’s position in full

“Our priority is to deliver the best mobile experience to consumers. Game Optimizing Service (GOS) is designed to help gaming apps achieve optimal performance while effectively managing device temperature. GOS does not manage the performance of non-game applications. We value the feedback we receive about our products and, after careful consideration, we plan to release a software update soon so that users can control performance when running game apps.”

Other companies have already been accused of cheating and purposeful underperformance.

It is not the first time that a cell phone manufacturer has been involved in this type of controversy. In 2021, OnePlus admitted to cheating in performance tests with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro and was banned from Geekbench.

Also in 2021, the company Realme went through a similar situation on another benchmark platform, Antutu. The developers of the program decided to banish the Chinese phone Realme GT from the list with performance numbers after the manufacturer was accused of trying to forge a better place in the ranking of the fastest smartphones in the world.

In 2017, Apple faced a lawsuit in the United States for downgrading the performance of old iPhones to allegedly protect the phone from damage caused by battery wear.