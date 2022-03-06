Santa Cruz already has deliveries through the SUS with the presence of doulas – GAZ – Notícias de Santa Cruz do Sul e Região

A support to make childbirth a more positive experience for women, the presence of doulas in childbirth via SUS started in Santa Cruz do Sul last month. The law that allows the monitoring of professionals in births in the public network of the municipality is already being put into practice. The first deliveries were performed at Hospital Santa Cruz (HSC).

According to the obstetric nurse, doula and breastfeeding consultant, Andrea Fabiane Bublitz, the role is to assist couples throughout the puerperal pregnancy cycle. Santa-cruzense carries out individual follow-ups, providing guidance and preparing families for pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum and baby care. She highlights that she seeks collaboration and a good relationship between the family and the team, as she does not undergo any medical procedures or make decisions for the family. It acts as both physical and emotional support.

In the last three years alone, it has accompanied more than 50 families in this process. One of them was the first delivery via SUS with the presence of a doula, after the regulation of the law in Santa Cruz, which took place on February 5th. “Having the first experience of putting the doula law into practice in our city is something that makes me very proud, as my journey with obstetrics has been going on for over 20 years. This was a dream come true, both as a professional and for the families who have the opportunity to be welcomed”, he reports.

To count on the doula, the family presents the professionals and the institution with a birth plan, in which they express their wishes. According to Andrea, the document is a form of dialogue and not an imposition, with respect to professionals and their autonomy in taking actions for the safety of the mother and baby.

For eyelash extensionist Franciele Eloisa Borges and electronics technician Rafael Henrique Müller, the support of doula Andrea Bublitz was essential for the family to surrender to each experience in the birth of the couple’s daughter, Melissa Borges Müller. The mother says that she had been researching the work of doulas for six years and was interested in the benefits of humanized childbirth. When she found out about the pregnancy, in June 2021, she learned that she could have a follow-up at birth by SUS.

“During pregnancy, we made appointments at my house to prepare the birth plan, answer questions and also for the husband to get to know this new world and learn with me. Having this information is already a point to arrive at the delivery day calm and knowing each process that happens during it”, she says.

In this way, the couple already knew how to prepare for contractions on the day of birth, as well as positions and massages to relieve pain. Although she was not able to have the normal birth she wanted, Franciele reports that even during the cesarean she was reassured by the doula’s presence and felt strengthened.

What does the law provide

Law 8,643, authored by councilor Bruna Molz, provides for the presence of doulas in maternity wards, hospitals, birthing centers and other public health establishments or those contracted by the municipal health network. The project was approved by the Legislature and sanctioned by Mayor Helena Hermany on July 15, 2021.

It provides that professionals will not receive any payment from the hospital or the public network and will not be able to perform medical or clinical procedures, such as measuring blood pressure or monitoring fetal heartbeat, for example.

Doulas are freely chosen by pregnant women and must be previously registered and certified in course for this purpose. They can accompany the parturient during the entire period of labor, delivery and immediate postpartum, as well as prenatal consultations and exams.

The doula does not replace the companion to which the parturient is entitled.

more confidence

Also working in Santa Cruz, doula Micheli Nunes Pommerehn accompanied the pregnant Kitwe Narciso via SUS at the birth of little Rudá Narciso Maranhão, on the 26th. “It was a very important moment for us, as doulas, and for the family. The fact of being monitored from pregnancy to labor brought more confidence, understanding and autonomy for the family at the time of decision-making”, said Micheli.

According to the professional, the work with the pregnant woman and the companion is auxiliary, to be a bridge between them and the team, facilitating access to information. “In addition, the doula ends up being a lightweight health care technology, as it provides ongoing physical, emotional and informational support.”

