Take your cell phone to bed? It can make your sleep worse and affect your health – 03/05/2022

Do you usually take your cell phone to bed at night and do that basic check on messages, social media and latest news before going to sleep? Know that you are not alone! But this behavior, which has become almost a habit for millions of Brazilians, is not good for their sleep.

A new survey carried out by Sesi (National Industry Service) in partnership with the Persono Project, with more than 4,000 workers, revealed that almost 80% of them usually sleep next to their cell phones, which can directly affect their nighttime rest.

The cell phone, together with the TV, the tablet and the notebook, invaded the contemporary human being’s room and introduced questions that deserve some reflection. First, the radiation emitted by these screens interferes with the release of melatonin, a substance produced by our body that serves as a kind of sleep signal.

You become more “turned on”

Melatonin “warns” that it’s time to sleep and thus sends messages for our body to make the necessary adjustments for this phase of the day. With screens on, this signaling can be impaired.

In addition, the news brought by last-minute messages, such as work commitments, tasks that still need to be done, goals that have not been met, among other contents that arrive by cell phone, can cause an additional “excitement” in our brain, which end up hindering the necessary relaxation before bed. For survey respondents, what “takes sleep” the most are stress and financial and professional issues.

Good to remember that the pandemic also had an important weight on the issue of sleep. In addition to bringing health and finance concerns, working from home confused schedules, disrupted routines and made the journey even longer. Thanks in part to cell phones, it’s not uncommon for people to get to work before they even get out of bed and go to sleep while still texting with colleagues and leaders.

little sleep

The survey also revealed that almost 40% of respondents sleep only four to six hours a day, noting that the recommendation is that adults sleep about eight hours a day.

Less time and worse sleep quality directly reflect the next day. Those who sleep little or poorly end up getting more sleepy and irritable, may have difficulty with attention, concentration and memory. This all impacts efficiency and productivity in studies and work.

But it’s not the worst! A bad night’s sleep also ends up interfering with the release of a series of hormones in our body, which can reflect on a worse quality of food and a lower motivation to practice physical activities, in addition to emotional changes that impact mood and quality. of our mental health.

Health risks

An occasional episode of insomnia has a minor impact. But if poor or little sleep becomes a pattern, the person’s quality of life and health are directly affected. Issues such as overweight, obesity, hypertension, heart attack, stroke, eating disorders, diabetes, chronic stress, anxiety, depression and Alzheimer’s, among others, are related to poor sleep.

Almost half of those interviewed by the survey revealed that they sleep longer on weekends, perhaps to compensate for day-to-day fatigue, when the ideal would be to maintain the same schedule. Also, almost half of workers revealed that they feel tired in the first half hour after waking up, which can signal insufficient or unrefreshing sleep.

Moral of the story: It’s important to rethink the relationships between your sleep and cell phone use, and perhaps consider a major reduction in the temptation to peek at text messages before bed. If this is impossible for you, how about leaving the device outside the bedroom?