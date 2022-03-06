Temporary ceasefire generates new discord between Russia and Ukraine; understand agreement

Ukraine announced on Saturday morning (5) that it will postpone the withdrawal of civilians from the city of Mariupol, due to a breach of the temporary ceasefire agreement by the Russian army. The humanitarian corridor, announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense, would take place in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovaja, lasting five hours: from 9 am to 4 pm, local time (4 am to 11 am, in Brazil). In this interval, the Ukrainians could pass in predetermined routes, with the guarantee of interruption of the firing by the Russians.

“Due to the fact that the Russian side does not respect the truce and continues the bombing of both Mariupol itself and its surroundings, for security reasons the evacuation of the population has been postponed,” wrote the Mariupol prefecture in its Telegram account.

“We ask all Mariupol citizens to leave (the meeting and collection points) and go to the shelters”, the message guided.

The mayor’s office of the strategic port city, which has a population of nearly 450,000, said “negotiations are under way with Russia to establish a ceasefire and ensure a safe humanitarian corridor.”

The evacuation of the civilian population from Mariupol, besieged for the past five days by Russian forces, was initially scheduled to begin at 9 am (local time). The announcement, made by the Russian Defense Ministry, was postponed until two hours later, according to the local city hall.

The humanitarian corridor would run from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, cities some 200 kilometers away. “It is strictly forbidden to deviate from the route,” the Ukrainian authorities had said.

Five minutes before the new scheduled time, the prefecture said it was still awaiting confirmation of the temporary ceasefire along the entire evacuation route, as there was still fighting in some places, such as in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Irina Vereshchuk, explained that the mediator to establish the humanitarian corridors and guarantee the humanitarian ceasefire was the Red Cross, and that about 200,000 people would be evacuated, according to the Ukrainian news agency Unian.

Russia accuses nationalists

The Russian version, however, points out that nationalists and members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces took advantage of the humanitarian truce to “regroup units” in defensive positions throughout Mariupol and Volnovaja. “No one has reached the open humanitarian corridors,” the head of Russia’s National Center for Defense Control Mikhail Mizintsev was quoted as saying by the country’s official TASS news agency.

He assured that Moscow respected “all the conditions of the Ukrainian side, both in terms of hours, as well as route and security”. According to the military, Russian forces were hit by artillery fire in the morning (local time) from Mariupol and “continuous fire” from Volnovaja for about 10 minutes, both actions, after the ceasefire began. announced by Moscow, which should have started at 7 am (Brasilia time).

Moscow reaffirmed that, in the directions of Volnovaja and Mariupol, humanitarian corridors “will be open every day”, but that “national troops categorically repress attempts by civilians to leave for Russia”. According to the official Russian version, “the situation is the same in Kharkiv (in the east of Ukraine), in Sumy (in the northeast), as in other places”.