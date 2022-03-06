The growing small cities around the world attracting remote workers

  Mark Johanson
  BBC Worklife

The Fuenzalida family left the Chilean capital, Santiago, to have more contact with nature in the countryside

The Fuenzalida family left the Chilean capital, Santiago, to have more contact with nature in the countryside

The new world of remote work has exploded the growth of small and medium-sized cities, considered by workers as alternatives to large metropolitan areas. But is this good or bad?

At the end of a strict five-month lockdown in Santiago, Chile – a sprawling city of around seven million people – Gonzalo Fuenzalida has become saturated with urban life.

Owner of the Chile Nativo tourism agency, specializing in adventure travel, he always wanted his family to live closer to nature. So in December 2020, they took a month-long exploratory trip to the small resort town of Pucón, located in the shadow of a steaming volcano 780 km south of the Chilean capital.

Three months later, Fuenzalida rented a house in Pucón, near Lake Villarrica, where he and his wife now spend their free time cycling, camping and paddleboarding. The couple’s seven-year-old son is studying in the nearby town of Villarrica, where Fuenzalida has rented an office measuring two by three meters to work.

