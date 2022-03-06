The lost battle? – International

To the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, things are not turning out as believed. Immediately, the invasion Ukraine provoked a backlash around the world that far exceeded what the Kremlin expected. Not even China, which Russia believed it had placed on its side, openly supported it: it maintains a prudent attitude, which undoubtedly has to do with the hostile demonstrations that are heard throughout the civilized world.

On the other hand, Russian tanks still cannot control Kievwhere a brave and unified people resists the invasion, although the Russian military superiority sooner or later will undoubtedly achieve its objective.

They have already started bombing residential neighborhoods and television stations, which reveals a lack of control. But it would take a mass murder to control an indomitable and hostile population. It is obvious that in the immediate future Russian soldiers will have a difficult time. We have already seen on TV some bodies of Russian tank crew members in pieces, without anyone picking them up.

But the economic punishment measures that the West imposed on Russia had an immediate effect and we all saw huge lines (were it not the case, useless) that the Russian people formed, trying to withdraw their money to meet current expenses, at times when the ruble, after having its exchange value destroyed , disappeared from the banks.

At the same time, western banks punished by cutting off Russian banks from the Swift system, that is, the possibility of transacting and making payments outside the Russian banking system. This has created a difficult situation for the Russian population, which faces a current shortage of consumer items and a shortage situation in stores and supermarkets.

On the other hand, the reaction of the Russian people to the invasion is not being as passive and enthusiastic as Putin had hoped. We have seen in the main Russian cities the massive demonstrations against the war that, so far, have left more than 6,000 detainees. This means that the abusive invasion of Ukraine, favorable to the very small Russian minority in this country that would like to reintegrate into Russia, as in the old days of Stalin, is far from representing the unity of a divided population and that, despite threats from the power, still dares to protest the war.

military aid

On the other hand, the amount of projectiles, bullets and defensive forces that the West in general and Europe in particular send to Ukraine to support its defense far exceeds expectations. The countries of natowho had guaranteed their neutrality in this case, were the first, in violation of neutrality itself, to openly support Ukraine.

And it is natural for it to happen this way: what happens in Ukraine makes other European countries fear that the invasion is just the beginning of something that seems very clear, Putin’s obsession with rebuilding the old Soviet system of countries and satellite cities that would ensure Russia’s protection from an alleged Western attack.

So the invasion of Ukraine has all the hallmarks of a failed Russian government operation, from which Russia will emerge discredited and probably regretful. Also, your industrialists and big business patrons are starting to stop listening to your voice. This is unusual, because most of them made their great fortunes thanks to Putin’s friendship. For example, Alexei Mordashovconsidered the richest man in Russia, has just spoken out critically against the invasion.

This was certainly not among the Russian government’s expectations. Putin believed that the invasion of Ukraine would be a trip for his troops and things did not turn out that way, despite the 60 km line of tanks that invaded the country.

The Ukrainian authorities immediately resisted standing up, and although hundreds of thousands of people fled to neighboring countries, especially to Poland, many Ukrainians who lived abroad returned to join the clandestine groups that resist or are preparing to resist. .

The President of Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelensky, for its part, it has just asked, in dramatic terms, that the European Union accept its country as a full member, for which there is a very positive atmosphere: the votes in favor in the European Parliament were 637, there were 13 against and 36 abstentions; although the difficulties of applying this option immediately are very great and, perhaps, insurmountable.

errors

But it is certain that, sooner or later, this will be the fate of Ukraine. So Putin’s calculations of securing Ukraine’s loyalty after the abusive invasion were completely wrong. It will, in the medium or long term, result in the incorporation of Ukraine, without a doubt, into Western Europe and, perhaps, to be a member of NATO, that is, of the democratic system of defense of the West based on freedom and human rights. .

What motivated the gigantic mistake made by Putin and his government colleagues to this abusive invasion, of imperialist inspiration, which puts Russia on par with Hitler’s invasion of Czechoslovakia, under the pretext of “protecting the Russian population” from humiliations who was suffering?

The passivity of the Russian people, seduced by the presence at the head of their government of a relatively young and audacious leader, who concentrated all powers and seemed to bring order to a country threatened by chaos and disunity. But the threat of a war, with the atomic dust covering Russia, woke up the whole world, which set out to prevent the abusive and arrogant invasion with which Russia, exceeding itself, intended to devastate a peaceful country, on the which has already exercised its arrogance, seizing the Crimea in a way that the West did not accept.

threats

This precedent undoubtedly motivated the mobilization of the whole world in favor of Ukraine, which surprises the governments themselves and spurred some of them, like Sweden, for example, to adopt initiatives that radically break with the independence with which the country acted during the 2nd th War.

The reason is very simple: this time, the Sweden it also feels threatened by a Russian invasion that God knows where it will end. The whole world has hurried to prevent that, at this point in history, the power and arrogance of one country are sufficient justification for invading another and imposing its policy.

It is evident from what has happened so far that Putin was wrong and plotted an invasion of Ukraine that opened the eyes of the entire world to the Russian leader’s intentions. Things get complicated from now on, knowing that Russia is the country that has the largest number of atomic bombs, which, hopefully, in the calculations of the Kremlin chief, he does not think of using, endangering world peace.

That was the danger if any of the superpowers of our time were to initiate any military action: that the actions could reach the extreme of using those little dust capable of ending all forms of civilized life on this Earth. I hope that the Russian people, finally mobilized and in favor of peace, will be able to put an end to this threat. / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL

*IT IS NOBEL LITERATURE PRIZE.

