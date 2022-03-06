‘They lied to us’, says Mariupol mayor about Russian attack during ceasefire to evacuate civilians | Ukraine and Russia

the mayor of Mariupol a port city in southeastern Ukraine under Russian attack for six days, said Moscow ‘Lied to Them’ About Last Saturday’s Ceasefire (5). A five-hour truce had been promised by the Russian command, but the attacks did not stop.

“When they told us about the evacuation, I was happy because there was a possibility to save the residents of Mariupol. I had hope. they lied to us”, declared Vadym Boichenkoin an interview with Reuters.

Boichenko claimed that, before the truce, the Russian army had bombed the city’s fleet of buses. and destroyed half of the collectives.

“They said there would be a ceasefire window during Saturday and asked us to prepare. But they didn’t give us any opportunity to send the buses to the evacuation points. We asked people to go there. At that moment, the bombings resumed.”, narrated.

“The bombing has not stopped for the past six days,” he added. “Simply 24 hours a day, every day, a continuous bombardment. This is unbearable, you cannot even imagine how cruel it is, how difficult it is.”

The mayor stated that the Russians “have been working methodically to create a humanitarian crisis so that people are without food, water, light, heating and means of communication”.

“During the first days of the war, we counted the victims by the dozens. Today we count them by the hundreds and in two days we will probably count them by the thousands”, he amended.

Boichenko also said that the population can barely sleep.

“The best we have is three hours of sleep, if you can even call it sleep. You can’t sleep during continuous bombing, when planes are flying overhead and missiles are exploding right next to you.”

The mayor also said that he had no contact with the family. “I can’t even go and see if they’re alive because the bombing won’t stop”lamented.

“Now I feel like my heart and soul are being ripped out.”