third round of meetings is scheduled for second

Ukrainian negotiator David Arahamia said on Saturday (5th), in a Facebook post, that the third round of negotiations with Russia involving the conflict, which has lasted ten days, will take place on Monday (7th).

Arahamia did not give details about the next meeting. In the previous round, a temporary ceasefire had been agreed with the joint creation of humanitarian corridors, but accusations were exchanged between Russians and Ukrainians of breaching the agreement.

The breach of the truce period caused Ukraine to postpone the plan for the evacuation of people in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, in the south-east of the country.

Russia, in turn, attributes the bombings in Mariupol to Ukrainian nationalists. The government led by Vladimir Putin claims that “neo-Nazi combat units” in the eastern Ukrainian city are said to be barring civilians from leaving to use them as human shields against Russian troops in the region.

The agreement took effect at 10 am Moscow time (4 am GMT) and only included the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, which are surrounded by Russian forces.

Earlier this morning, however, Mariupol’s legislature accused Russian troops of not respecting their promises, and later the city council asked residents to return to shelters “for security reasons”.

