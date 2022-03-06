‘This is not a military operation, but a war that sows death’, says Pope Francis on Ukraine invasion | Ukraine and Russia

Pope Francis lamented this Sunday (6) the “rivers of blood and tears” that flow in Ukraine and called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the civilian population.

“Rivers of blood and tears flow in Ukraine, this is not just a military operation, but a war that sows death, destruction and misery,” the Pope said after the Angelus prayer.

In Russia, it is forbidden to refer to events in Ukraine as a war. This Friday (4), this became a crime, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Francis called for the establishment of “true humanitarian corridors” to help the population.

2 of 2 Worshipers hold Ukrainian flags in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on March 6, 2022. — Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP Worshipers hold Ukrainian flags in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on March 6, 2022. — Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP

“The victims are more and more numerous, as are the people on the run, in particular mothers with their children. The need for humanitarian aid in this martyred country increases dramatically by the hour,” said the pontiff.

Among the faithful present in St. Peter’s Square to follow the Angelus prayer, several were carrying Ukrainian flags.

“I make an appeal from the bottom of my heart for the establishment of true humanitarian corridors, and that this is a guarantee and that aid is facilitated access to the fenced areas to give relief to our brothers and sisters oppressed by bombs and fear”, he said. Francis.

The pope defended an end to the attacks and the resumption of negotiations, common sense and respect for international law.