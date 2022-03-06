Thousands of people protest in several European cities in support of Ukraine – News

Thousands of people took to the streets on Saturday (5) in London, Paris, Rome and Zurich to call for an end to the war in Ukraine, found AFP journalists present in these European cities.

“We will be here every weekend, in Paris or wherever, until Putin comes out, pulls out his tanks,” Aline Le Bail-Kremer, a member of Stand with Ukraine, one of the organizations behind the demonstration in the capital, told AFP. french.

According to a police source, as of Saturday, rallies in support of Ukraine had been organized in more than a hundred cities in France, possibly bringing together around 25,000 protesters in total.





In London, the capital of the United Kingdom, hundreds of people also demonstrated to demand an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and pray for peace.

Protesters gathered in the central square of Trafalgar Square with flags and banners that read slogans such as “Putin kills” and “Russia embargo”.

Similar posters could be seen in the center of Rome, the Italian capital, where several unions and NGOs organized a “demonstration for peace”.

“This is perhaps one of the first real demonstrations for peace. Nobody here believes that peace is made with weapons, sending weapons to one of the parties,” Italian cartoonist, actor and writer Vauro Senesi told AFP, surrounded by thousands of people.

In Zurich, Switzerland’s most populous city, some 40,000 people have called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, according to local news agency ATS.

The demonstration, draped with Ukrainian flags, was called by some unions and left-wing parties.

Since the Russian offensive on Ukraine began on February 24, anti-war demonstrations have multiplied across the world.

Last weekend, hundreds of thousands of people dressed in yellow and blue marched across Europe: a few thousand in Russia, at least 100,000 in Berlin, 70,000 in Prague and 40,000 in Madrid.



