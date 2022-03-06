To the facts: war is war, condemnation is condemnation and Bolsonaro is not neutral

In Russia, the autocrat Vladimir Putin imposes on the Russian people that war is not war, invasion is not invasion, there is only a “special military operation”. Anyone who says otherwise is subject to 15 years in prison, the main opposition newspaper has been closed, the press is censored, Facebook and Twitter are restricted, and children are bombarded with fake news.

In the UN, Security Council, General Assembly, emergency assemblies and Human Rights Council vote to condemn Russia in the war, but condemnation is not condemnation. The text of the General Assembly does not “condemn”, it only “deplores” the Russian action.

In Brazil, the position of the Itamaraty is the same since the note on the day of the invasion and in all the demonstrations at the UN, calling for a “ceasefire” and “immediate suspension of hostilities”. He does not speak of war, as Russia wants, nor of condemnation, as defined by the agreements in the UN. Here, war is “hostility”.

These verbal contortions show the weight of words in international relations and the power of communication by the powerful to shape reality, distort facts and manipulate hearts and minds in their own countries and in the world.

If Ukraine doesn’t come close to fighting Russia, which has an atomic bomb and is the second largest military power, the president Volodmyr Zelensky wins in communication. Stripped down, colloquial, it massifies the perception of “victim”, “good versus evil”, “weak and strong”, “rich and poor”. On the other hand, a cold, threatening Putin.

Here in Brazil, communication is confusing, mismatched, based on the president’s terms Jair Bolsonaro: “solidarity” with Russia, “neutrality” and “partnership” with Putin. In the first version, sympathy with the villain of the story was because of fertilizers, now it is for Putin’s defense of Brazil’s sovereignty in the Amazon, tomorrow, who knows what the justification will be, while diplomacy contains damage and maintains rationality .

This ambiguity refers to Bolsonaro’s trip to Moscow, on the eve of the war there and the election here, taking not the Ministers of Economy and Agriculture, but the fake news specialist Carlos Bolsonaro and eight high-ranking officials. What did this constellation of stars want with Putin, strategist of wars and fake news in foreign elections?

Another secret that the government and the Armed Forces will lock up for a hundred years, while assumptions proliferate, none of which are good for Bolsonaro. Just as war is not war and condemnation is not condemnation, fertilizer is also not fertilizer and the Amazon is not the Amazon. They are disguises, dissimulations, to hide the truth from the world and the Brazilian people.

