Ukraine Releases New Balance of Russian Soldiers Killed in Invasion | Ukraine and Russia

The Special Communications Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated this Sunday (6), the day on which the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin completes 11 days, the casualties suffered by Russian troops.

According to the Ukrainian military, at least 11,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of the war in the country. The Special Service, however, did not report casualties among Kiev soldiers.

The Russian government, in turn, did not comment on the opponent’s data.

Other Russian casualties, according to Ukraine, would be 285 tanks, 985 armored vehicles, 109 artillery systems, 50 rocket launchers, 21 air defense equipment, 44 aircraft, 447 self-propelled vehicles, and 4 drones.

Russia also did not comment on this balance.

More deaths than in Crimea

Last Wednesday (2), the doctor in international relations Fabiano Mielniczuk, analyzed that the estimate of casualties in Russian troops passed by the Ukrainian government at the time – 7 thousand enemies killed in a week – seemed to be overestimated. On the same day, Russia reported that 498 of its soldiers had been shot down, a huge difference compared to the Ukrainian balance.

“Seven thousand would imply a very extensive, very direct combat, with combatants on the ground being able to hit each other and having access later to check the bodies of the people affected. And the Russians are, for now, making a strategy of sending reconnaissance teams to cities to check where the targets are. It is in these combats that the number of Russian casualties is taking place, most of the time”, explained the expert.

Despite the wide divergence between the figures released, it is possible to say that Russian troops had more casualties in a week of war in Ukraine than in the invasion of Crimea in 2014, when 400 soldiers from the country died.

The daily average of Russian soldiers killed per day of conflict is also higher than the Red Army’s losses in the war between the Soviet Union and Afghanistan.