Ukraine will be supplied by gas from Poland from tomorrow

posted on 03/05/2022 14:14



(credit: AFP)

The Ukrainian market will be supplied with gas from Poland as of tomorrow, informs the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator (GTSOU). “Now Ukrainian market participants will receive gas from three directions – Poland, Hungary and Slovakia,” the GTSOU said in a statement.

In the Polish-Ukrainian distribution auctions, short-term supplies will be provided, as they have not previously been contracted for longer periods, such as the monthly, quarterly and annual models.

On average, Ukraine consumes 100 to 120 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas per day. Over the past three months, the GTSOU has entered into agreements with related GTSOs, which have increased gas import capacity to more than 50 mcm per day, which represents about half of the country’s natural gas needs.

“Over the past few months, the GTSOU has worked hard to create gas import routes to secure the necessary gas resources for Ukraine in any scenario. Today, this is a critical issue for the country’s survival. I am grateful to our colleagues – GTSOs European countries – for their important contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s energy security,” said Sergiy Makogon, CEO of the GTSOU.