Ukraine’s President Escaped Three Assassination Attempts Last Week: Newspaper









Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky survived three assassination attempts last week, carried out by two groups, one linked to the Kremlin and the other to the Chechen special forces, according to the British newspaper The Times.

According to the publication, the so-called Wagner group, of mercenaries backed by the Moscow regime, and Chechnya’s special paramilitary forces are the pivots of the assassination attempts, which were aborted by anti-war agents within the Russian Federal Security Service itself. .

The newspaper claims that mercenaries from the Wagner group suffered losses in Kiev and were impressed by the fact that the Ukrainians were able to anticipate the attacks on the president.











The Times newspaper cites a source close to the group who admits that it was “intriguing” how well informed the security team protecting Zelensky appears to be.

Furthermore, on Saturday (26), an attempt to kill the president of Ukraine was foiled on the outskirts of Kiev. According to the country’s security agents, a team of Chechen assassins had been “eliminated” before approaching the head of state.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the Ukrainian National Defense Security Council, told local television stations that Russian spies had warned of assassination plans.











According to Ukrainian authorities, the information that led to the downfall of the Chechens came from agents of the FSB (the former KGB), which oppose the Russian invasion.

The text published by The Times shows that mercenaries from the Wagner group were unaware of the assassination attempt carried out by the Chechens, who have spent more than six weeks in Kiev monitoring high-level targets of the Ukrainian government.

A source close to the mercenary group told the British newspaper that the mercenaries had drawn up plans to carry out another assassination attempt before the weekend.



























