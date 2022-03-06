Ukrainian president survives three assassination attempts in one week

President Volodymyr Zelensky survived at least three assassination attempts last week. The information is from the Secretary of Security and National Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Danilov. Two teams were sent to kill the Ukrainian president – ​​mercenaries from the Kremlin-backed Wagner group and Chechen special forces.

According to a newspaper report The Times, the attacks were thwarted by anti-war members within Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor to the former KGB. They alerted Ukraine officials.

“I can say that we received information from the [Serviço Federal de Segurança da Rússia]who does not want to participate in this bloody war,” Danilov told local TV stations.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Wagner mercenaries in Kiev suffered losses during their attempts and say they were alarmed by how accurately the Ukrainians anticipated their moves. A source close to the group said it was “strange” how well informed Zelensky’s security team appeared to be.

About the subject









According to the paper, the Wagner Group, which has 400 members located in Kiev, has infiltrated Ukraine with a “kill list” of 24 names. If the attempt was successful, Russian President Vladimir Putin could deny any involvement.

A few days ago, highly trained agents would have been waiting for the Kremlin’s green light to attack. The list included, in addition to Zelensky, Ukraine’s prime minister, the entire cabinet, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir, both boxing champions who became iconic figures on the capital’s front lines.

The plan was sabotaged after information reached the highest levels of the Ukrainian government on Saturday morning, the 26th, and led Kiev to declare a 36-hour curfew, ordering everyone to stay indoors so soldiers could sweep away streets in search of Russian saboteurs.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags