US and EU consider banning Russian oil imports

The US government is “actively discussing” with Europe the possibility of banning Russian oil imports, US diplomacy chief Anthony Blinken said, as the White House is under pressure from lawmakers to adopt this measure amid the invasion. Russian from Ukraine.

“We are talking to our European partners and allies to consider, in a coordinated way, the idea of ​​banning the import of Russian oil while at the same time ensuring that we have a sufficient supply of oil on world markets,” Blinken said during an interview with CNN channel during a trip to Europe.

US Senators, both Republicans and Democrats, have introduced a bill to ban such imports. President Joe Biden said he “doesn’t rule out anything”.

When questioned on the subject this Sunday by CNN, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was more cautious.

In reference to the aim of “making it impossible for (Vladimir) Putin to finance his wars”, she considered that the European Union must “get rid of dependence on Russian fossil fuels”.

The issue is more complex for Europe, as Russia supplies 40% of the gas consumed on the continent, while for the United States it is responsible for 8% of total imports of oil products, crude or refined, according to expert Andy Lipow, which uses data from the International Energy Agency in 2021.