US, Europeans discuss ban on Russian oil imports – News

The United States and European partners are considering banning Russian oil imports, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, before stressing the importance of stable oil supplies globally.

“We are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning Russian oil imports into our countries, while, of course, at the same time maintaining a stable global supply of oil,” Blinken said in an interview with NBC.

Blinken, who is on a European tour to coordinate with allies on a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, added that he discussed oil imports with President Joe Biden and his cabinet on Saturday.





Blinken’s comments come amid a spike in oil prices after the United States and its allies imposed sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Asked whether the United States has ruled out a unilateral ban on Russian oil imports, Blinken said: “I will not rule out action one way or another, regardless of what they do, but in everything we do, the approach starts with coordination. with allies and partners”.





