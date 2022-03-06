US government officials travel to Venezuela to try to isolate Putin – International

Senior US government officials traveled on Saturday to Venezuela for meetings with representatives of the government of Nicols Maduro, as Washington tries to isolate Russia from its allies amid the conflict in Ukraine, The New York Times reported.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has prompted the United States to pay more attention to President Vladimir Putin’s allies in Latin America, which Washington believes could become security threats if confrontation with Russia deepens,” the newspaper said, citing sources. unidentified close to the topic.

Sources in the US government of Joe Biden and the Maduro administration have not responded to requests for comment so far.

The United States and Venezuela broke diplomatic ties in 2019, when Maduro assumed a second term after much-questioned elections. Washington recognized then-opposition leader Juan Guaid, president of the legislature, as the only legitimate authority, and imposed several sanctions on Caracas to try to force Maduro out.

The measures include an embargo, in effect since April 2019, which prevents Venezuela from trading its oil – which represented 96% of the country’s revenue – on the American market.

Since then, Maduro has received strong support from Russia to continue exporting oil, despite US sanctions.

According to the NYT, the visit to Caracas by senior officials from the State Department and the White House responds to Washington’s alleged interest in replacing part of the oil it currently buys from Russia with what it no longer buys from Venezuela.

The White House said on Friday that it is studying how to reduce Russian oil imports after the invasion of Ukraine without harming American consumers, as well as managing to maintain global supplies.

The US government indicated last month that it would be willing to review the sanctions policy against Venezuela in the event of progress in the dialogue between the Maduro government and the opposition, which began in August in Mexico but has been suspended since October.

