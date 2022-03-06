US Senator Calls for Putin’s Assassination

posted on 03/04/2022 07:52



(credit: Jim WATSON / AFP)

Washington, United States- Veteran US Senator Lindsey Graham urged in a televised interview on Thursday that “someone in Russia” assassinate President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine.

“How does this end? Someone in Russia must stand up… and finish this guy off,” the senator told conservative Fox News.

He later repeated the message in a series of tweets, claiming that “the only people who can fix this are the Russian people”.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia?” he asked, referring to one of the assassins of Roman Emperor Julius Caesar.

The Republican senator also questioned whether there is a “more successful Colonel Stauffenberg” in the Russian army, in reference to the German officer who tried to kill Adolf Hitler in 1944.

“You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service,” he added.

The South Carolina senator, who has been in Congress for nearly 20 years, introduced a resolution on Thursday that condemns the Russian president and his military commanders for committing “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity”.