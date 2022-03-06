US sends diplomats to Venezuela, tries to distance Maduro from Putin

government representatives Joe Biden traveled to Venezuela this Saturday, 5th, to meet with members of the Nicolas Maduro. The move is part of an American strategy to isolate Russia from its allies in Latin America amid the war in Ukraine.

Inside the United States, Republican and Democrat politicians see Maduro as a possible supplier to replace the Russians in the oil market if new sanctions involve the Kremlin’s energy business.

The trip is the first high-profile visit by US diplomats to Caracas in years. The United States broke diplomatic relations with Venezuela in 2019 after accusing Maduro of electoral fraud.. The administration of President Donald Trump tried to overthrow the Chavista regime, combining sanctions that banned the purchase of Venezuelan oil and the recognition of the opposition Juan Guaidó as the country’s president.

Maduro responded to the sanctions by moving even closer to allies such as China, Iran and especially Russia, with whom state oil company PDVSA has sealed oil exploration and sales agreements with Rosneft. Three years later, Maduro remained in power and Guaidó lost relevance. The opposition last year agreed to participate, albeit divided, in municipal elections.

With the Russian economy in freefall under sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States, Washington is seizing the chance to fend off Latin American autocracies that are beginning to see Putin as a weakened ally.

On Thursday, Maduro hinted in a speech that he was open to re-negotiating oil with the United States. “Our oil is available to anyone who wants to buy it, whether from Asia, Europe or the United States,” he said in a speech.

Last week, both Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba abstained on two UN resolutions condemning the invasion of Ukraine and called for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

The return of imports of Chavista oil is welcomed even by members of the Republican Party, such as former congressman Scott Taylor, who said he had talked to Venezuelan businessmen interested in building a bridge between Caracas and Washington. “We must seize this opportunity to achieve a diplomatic victory by pushing Venezuela away from Russia,” he said. / NYT