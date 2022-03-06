Visa and Mastercard announce suspension of operations in Russia after attacks on Ukraine | Economy

Visa and Mastercard announced this Saturday (5) that they will suspend all their operations in Russia, after the attacks carried out against Ukraine since the 24th of February.

Visa informed, through a note, that cards of this brand in the country will cease to operate outside the Russian Federation.

Mastercard, in turn, said that cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by the network. In addition, any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian merchants or ATMs.

VISA credit cards — Photo: Jason Reed/Reuters

Visa CEO Al Kelly called the events of the armed conflict “unacceptable”.

“We are compelled to act in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the unacceptable events we have witnessed,” said Al Kelly, President and CEO of Visa.

“We regret the impact this will have on our valued colleagues and the customers, partners, merchants and cardholders we serve in Russia. This war and the continuing threat to peace and stability demand that we respond in accordance with our values,” added Kelly.

Visa customer and partner transactions will close in the coming days.

Russia declared a 5-hour “partial ceasefire” and said its army would stop “localized” attacks on Saturday. Two regions would initially benefit: Mariupol and Volnovakha, both in eastern Ukraine.

However, information soon followed that the evacuation of the inhabitants of Mariupol, a strategic Ukrainian port surrounded by Russian forces, was delayed due to multiple Russian violations of the ceasefire, according to the city’s prefecture on Saturday.

The evacuation of civilians, which was supposed to start before noon (local time), “has been postponed for security reasons” because Russian forces “continue bombing Mariupol and its surroundings”, the prefecture said on the Telegram app.

According to the Russian news agency RIA, civilians could leave Mariupol and supplies and medicines could reach the city during that five-hour period.