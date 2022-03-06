Visa and Mastercard suspend their operations in Russia

US payment companies Visa and Mastercard, two giants in the financial services market, announced that they will suspend their services in Russia starting in the next few days.

The suspension of operations was announced this Saturday, 5, amid the wave of the growing boycott of the country led by Putin. Transactions with Visa cards issued inside or outside Russia will no longer work for the next few days.

“We are compelled to act after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the unacceptable events we have witnessed. We regret the impact this will have on our valued colleagues, customers, partners, merchants and cardholders we serve in Russia. This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability requires that we respond in accordance with our values,” said Al Kelly, chief executive officer of Visa, in a statement, according to Reuters.







Visa and Mastercard will suspend their operations in Russia Photo: Pixabay

Mastercard also joined the boycott, network cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be accepted inside and outside Russia, at ATMs, stores or on the internet.

In a statement, Mastercard said it made the decision after constant dialogue with customers, partners, shareholders and governments. “It is with all this in mind – and noting the unprecedented nature of the current conflict and the economically uncertain environment – that we have decided to suspend our service network in Russia.”