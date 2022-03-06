Vulva and vagina: understand the difference and importance of each part of the female intimate region | Sexuality

Women’s health passes through the vulva: clitoris, labia majora and minora, urethra, vaginal opening and perineum (see illustration below). In female anatomy, this is the set that forms the external part of the sexual organ.

First of all, you need to understand that vulva and vagina are not the same thing.

Vulva is the name given to the external part of the female genital apparatus, while the vagina it is a cavity inside the vulva.

Long live the vulva: understanding the female organ is the 1st step towards asserting the right to sexual health and pleasure

Anatomy of the vulva — Photo: Arte g1

on the outside of vulva we have the labia majora and labia minorawhose function is protect the opening of the vagina and urethra, the clitoris, the perineum and the anus.

You big lips are located in sides of the vulva and usually have fur.

You Small lipson the other hand, are in inside and have no hair. They are formed by a mucosa, which is always moist. The size of the labia majora and minora varies from woman to woman, and they are all considered normal..

Opening the labia minora we have the vagina opening (the largest cavity), where penetration occurs during the sexual act, and above the urethra (a small hole), through which the urine.

It is important to point out that it is through the vagina that blood flows during menstruation or where secretions come out, but never urine.

Then there is the clitoris, organ related to female pleasure. It can be identified in outer part of the vulva like the dot located at the beginning of the vulva, at the junction of the labia minora, functioning as a meeting point.

The clitoris is located above the urethra and vagina.

Finally, we have the perineum (region between the vagina and anus) and, still in the same region, is the anus, responsible for feces excretion.