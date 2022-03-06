War in Ukraine: BRICS bank suspends loans to Russia

Abhishek Pratap

  • Leandro Prazeres – @PrazeresLeandro
  • From BBC News Brazil in Brasilia

Flags of the countries that make up the BRICS

Credit, Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

photo caption,

Brics Bank was created in 2015 to serve as an alternative to financing for countries in the bloc

The New Development Bank (NDB), also known as the “Brics Bank” has suspended loans and financing to Russia. The announcement was made on Thursday (03/03) in a statement released by the bank.

The move was taken amid the worsening Russian invasion of Ukraine and recent economic sanctions imposed by countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The decision suspends the approval of new projects presented by Russia and the disbursements for projects already approved and that depended on the transfer of resources from the bank.

In the announcement, the bank does not mention the war in Ukraine, but mentions a scenario of “uncertainties and restrictions”.

