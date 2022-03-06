West Increases Pressure on Russian Billionaires; meet the so-called oligarchs | National Journal

Italian police confiscated the mansions and yachts of four Russian billionaires, who are included in the list of sanctions imposed by the European Union. The assets confiscated this Saturday (5) are worth almost R$ 800 million.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, other countries – such as the United States and France – have also imposed sanctions focused on the Russian elite. Correspondent Felipe Santana explains who the so-called “oligarchs” are and how they are linked to Vladimir Putin.

The yacht was going to be under maintenance until April 1st, but when it tried to set sail, before the end of the service, it was seized by French authorities. The “Amore Vero” has a gym and a beauty salon. Its owner is Igor Sechin, president of Rosneft, one of the largest oil companies in the world; 75% of the company is controlled by the Russian government.

Igor Sechin was Putin’s chief of staff when he was deputy mayor of St. Petersburg. And he was appointed chief of staff when Putin came to the presidency. In 2004 he was chosen to head the oil company.

After the invasion of Ukrainewhat Europe and U.S promise is to untie those very ties between money and power that, according to the US Treasury, sustain the war. These billionaires close to Putin are known as oligarchs.

Oligarchy comes from ancient Greek and means rule by the few – and this rule began when the Soviet Union ended. When communism gave way to capitalism, the Swedish economist Anders Aslund was one of the economic advisers to then-President Boris Yeltsin.

he told the National Journal that accompanied the birth of the oligarchs. He explains that they were very well-educated young people who became great negotiators. They started buying oil very cheaply from the government and reselling it to the rest of the world at market price. Thus, they became rich and founded banks.

Then, at the time of privatization, through government contacts, they managed to buy the largest Russian state-owned companies. When Putin came to power in 2000, he promised a hunt for these oligarchs. And he managed to ward off most of the power. But he ended up replacing them with a new wave of oligarchs – this time submissive to him, according to Aslund.

Bill Browder managed one of the biggest investment funds in Russia. After he was expelled by Putin’s government he began to collaborate with the United States in the hunt for Putin’s oligarchs.

According to him, Putin receives a percentage in the businesses of the friends he helped enrich. He claims that Putin cannot have this wealth in his name. Therefore, she is lied to in goods in the names of these friends or third parties abroad. According to estimates by the economist and the international press, Putin’s fortune would be estimated at US$ 200 billion..

There are many tricks used to hide these assets, such as putting them in the names of third parties or companies. So it’s hard to estimate how many properties they have in New York, many of them empty.

A house, for example, was bought in 2008 for US$45 million by the oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who was banned from the United States, which accuses him of murder, money laundering, bribery, extortion and being too close to Vladimir Putin.

What stands out in the list of U.S are the absences of some well-known names. Like Dmitry Rybolovlev, who sold the most expensive artwork in history, the Salvator Mundi, attributed to Leonardo da Vinci.

Or Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic, who put the club up for sale this week. He is known as Putin’s banker.

Aslund explains that many of them not only have connections in Russia, but also in the West. They are major donors to major institutions in the U.S and in Europe. They’re so powerful they’re untouchable even around here.