What is known about new 11-hour ceasefire in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

One new temporary 11-hour ceasefire announced in Mariupola port city in southern Ukraine, from 10 am to 9 pm local time (5 am to 4 pm GMT), according to the city council.

Civilians will be able to leave the city along an agreed route from 12:00 pm local time (7:00 am Brasília time).

A similar plan announced on Saturday (5) fell through shortly after it was announced, due to renewed bombing.

What are the new ceasefire and evacuation plans for Mariupol?

Civilians can leave Mariupol by buses departing from three locations in the city using a pre-agreed route that ends in Zaporizhzhiaalso in Ukraine, according to local officials.

Private vehicles can also leave the city, but they must drive behind the buses, in a convoy led by the Red Cross. Drivers must occupy all seats in their cars, says the city council.

The news of the ceasefire is positive, but it should be treated with some caution. A similar plan was announced on Saturday for the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, but it quickly fell apart and the mass evacuation was delayed.

Further attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol come a day after the announcement of a ceasefire and a humanitarian escape corridor, which collapsed under renewed Russian bombing. An estimated 200,000 people were trapped for days under heavy bombardment.

Maxim, a 27-year-old IT developer who looks after his grandparents in his sixth-floor apartment, told the BBC that Saturday started with hope and ended in despair:

“As fast as I could, I packed four suitcases for myself and my grandparents with warm clothes and food. I took all the remaining water and put them in my car.”

“When I was ready to drive, the bombing started again. I heard explosions close to us. I carried everything back upstairs to the apartment as fast as I could. From there, I could see smoke rising from the city and smoke rising from the road to Zaporizhzhia, where people were supposed to escape.”

“Many people came to the city center because they heard there was a ceasefire and buses to get them out and escape the bombing there. So they couldn’t go back to their shelters when it started again.”

“So we took a lot of people to the apartment. They’re from the west side of the city, and they say it’s destroyed there. All the houses are burning and no one can put out the fires. There are a lot of dead bodies in the streets and no one can carry them.”

“We’ve run out of bottled water and we’re left with the water I filled in the bath before the faucets turned off. The gas is the only thing that still works, we can use it to boil bath water for drinking.”

“Today the police opened the stores and told people to take everything because people here don’t have food or drink. Our neighbors managed to take some sweets, fish and some soft drinks.”