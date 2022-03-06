What is the difference between HD and SSD?

To store games, media and files in general, modern computers use two different models of disks: the HD, older and equipped with more mature technology, and the SSD, relatively recent and synonymous with high transfer speeds. Each format has characteristics, advantages and disadvantages that make them quite unique and, more importantly, that make them ideal for specific users and uses.

What is Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

One of the oldest storage formats, Hard Disk Drives (HDDs), still known as hard disks or just HDs, deliver exactly what the name suggests — it’s a non-volatile memory storage device that doesn’t lose information when the computer stops receiving power, consisting of multiple magnetic disks, whose recording and reading of data is performed by a needle.

HDDs, or just HDs, use magnetic disks and a motorized needle to read and record the information (Image: prozla/VisualHunt)

The first known hard drives date from 1956, in models developed by IBM, which used 50 24-inch disks to store 3.75 MB of information, a high amount for the period. Currently, the most common formats, used in desktops and notebooks, have dimensions of 2.5 and 3.5 inches, and can reach capacities of almost 30 TB in models intended for servers and data centers.

To communicate with the computer, hard drives use the Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA) interface, or Serial ATA. In its third generation, this interface delivers speeds of 6 Gb/s, thus enabling hard drives to offer transfer rates of up to 600 MB/s.

What is Solid State Drive (SSD)

Solid State Drives (SSDs), or solid state disks, are also non-volatile memory storage devices, but they use very different mechanisms from HDDs — magnetic disks leave to give way to electrical circuits that record information by modifying the resistance of the cells of the chips known as Flash memory, thus generating the data bits.

This technology is significantly newer than hard drives, although it has some ancestors with similar concepts dating back to the 1980s, and has been gaining popularity since the early 2000s.

Available in 2.5- and 3.5-inch (left) or M.2 (right) form factors, SSDs use electricity to record data on memory chips, not counting mechanical parts (Image: Fábio Jordan /channeltech)

In addition to also having models in 2.5 and 3.5 inches format, SSDs are distinguished by being offered in M.2 format, a small board similar to a large chewing gum, and generally found in sizes of 22 x 30 mm (2230), 22 x 80 mm (2280) and 22 x 100 mm (22100).

For communication, older solid state disks, and some recent more entry-level models, also use the SATA interface, supporting transfer rates of up to 600 MB/s. However, newer and more advanced models adopt the NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) protocol, which takes advantage of the PCIe bus to exceed 7 GB/s of transfer.

A limitation born with the technology was the low capacity, circumvented by using more than one memory layer per storage cell, thus creating four types of disks:

Single Level Cell (SLC) — records only 1 bit of information per cell, maintaining high durability, but showing low capacities.

— records only 1 bit of information per cell, maintaining high durability, but showing low capacities. Multi Level Cell (MLC) — stores 2 bits of information per cell, being less durable but increasing the capacity limit.

— stores 2 bits of information per cell, being less durable but increasing the capacity limit. Triple Level Cell (TLC) — records 3 bits per cell, and has even less resistance, even though it increases storage capacity.

— records 3 bits per cell, and has even less resistance, even though it increases storage capacity. Quad Level Cell (QLC) — logs 4 bits per cell and thus has the shortest lifetime. On the other hand, it is the one that allows the greatest capacities and presents the lowest prices.

HDD vs SSD: Advantages and Disadvantages

Looking at the history and characteristics of each type of disk, SSDs seem to be the right choice, especially for speed. However, HDDs still have aspects that make them an interesting option for some users.

SSD Advantages and Disadvantages

In addition to speed, SSDs can also be more compact and significantly lighter when purchased in M.2 format, which can be interesting, for example, for notebook users. Another advantage is the silence of the operation and the absence of vibration, even in the 2.5 and 3.5 inch formats, as there are no mechanical parts that move when writing and reading, a point that also contributes to energy efficiency.

SSDs are more compact, efficient and quieter, but reach smaller capacities and are more expensive (Image: Reproduction/Kingston)

On the other hand, because they use fairly new technologies, SSDs tend to have very high prices. Furthermore, even with the use of layers, these devices cannot achieve the same massive capacities that HDDs offer, having recently reached 8TB for average consumers. Enthusiasts or users who require more space are thus forced to pay very high amounts.

Advantages and disadvantages of HDD

HDDs also have their advantages, the most striking being the high capacities they can reach, exceeding 20 TB and leading to studies that aim to reach more than 30 TB, and the reasonably low prices in the value-per-megabyte ratio, due to the use of technologies oldest and best established on the market.

Hard drives have higher capacity and lower prices, but are slower and more sensitive to drops and vibrations (Image: bohed/Pixabay)

As negative points, in addition to vibration and noise in operation, and the significantly greater weight, it is possible to highlight the greater sensitivity to impacts, since falls and even the most intense vibration itself can cause damage to the magnetic disks or the reading needle.

Are HDDs More Durable Than SSDs?

Even if it doesn’t have mechanical components, it’s convention that SSDs have “less durability” than HDDs, because of the way they operate. Data is recorded on pages, but during the process of deleting files, entire blocks of data are deleted. Over time, memory cells wear out, and the storage unit loses its capacity.

Manufacturers advertise minimum written data limits as a guarantee before the SSD can start to have problems, with TBW (Terabytes Written, or Terabytes Written) being the most common. The number represents exactly what the name suggests: an amount of recorded data guaranteed by the company.

Over the same period, HDDs and SSDs exhibited a similar failure rate in Backblaze’s tests (Image: Backblaze)

An SSD with 200 TBW, for example, can register 200 TB before voiding the warranty. That said, it is extremely important to emphasize that the TBW does not necessarily represent the exact life of the component, acting only as an estimate, a minimum guarantee value. The disk can still function normally after going over this value, but it will be out of warranty in that case — it all depends on your usage.

This and other reasons are behind the story that SSDs are less durable, but there are many points that must be considered before claiming that this is indeed the case. First, the latest solid-state drives have numerous memory capacity and health management features to ensure they deliver the best performance and longest lifespan.

With results still inconclusive, due to the difference in disk operating time, Backblaze recommends keeping a focus on price and speed (Image: Backblaze)

In addition, a study carried out by Backblaze, a company specialized in offering cloud storage for companies, pointed to a very high reliability index on the part of SSDs compared to HDDs — the error rate in the same period was very similar, with a curious advantage for solid state disks.

The analysis was inconclusive due to the short time that the tested SSDs had been in use, but still Backblaze recommends that other more important points, such as price and transfer speed, be considered more important factors at the time of purchase.

After all, which is better?

Adding pros and cons, the recommendation is to acquire an SSD — despite requiring a greater investment, the return in file, media and game loading speed compensates for the higher values. Even so, it cannot be said that there is a definitive answer to cover all users, since it is necessary to assess their needs.

If you are an enthusiast looking for the best hardware, are a professional whose work is seriously affected by file loading times, frequently use and move a notebook, or may still have production affected by noise and vibration, the SSD is the choice. ideal, providing the best user experience and even saving costs in more specific situations.

If your use requires larger capacities to store many programs and files, your budget to invest in a PC is limited, or your use is not high intensity, an HD may be ideal and even recommended.

A third option, to try to find a balance, is to acquire a smaller SSD, intended for running the operating system and opening more critical files and programs, together with an HD, where less important media or programs that are less impacted by reduced speed.

Source: PCMag, Intel